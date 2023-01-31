StoreDot wants you to know where its ultrafast batteries’ raw materials come from

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with London-based supply chain tracing firm Circulor to track the raw materials it uses in its battery cells and manufacturing process.

StoreDot says that it wants to “track the provenance and CO2 emissions… in order to prove responsible, sustainable, and ethical sourcing” of its batteries’ raw materials.

It will work with Circulor to create transparent battery supply chains to provide full traceability for global auto manufacturers and support them in meeting regulatory requirements, such as is required in the US’s Inflation Reduction Act, which has specific mineral requirements in order for US-made EVs to qualify for tax credits.

Earlier this month, StoreDot announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the US. The new lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research.

The Israeli company’s first lab is in Herzliya, Israel, and it has manufacturing facilities in China and Korea. It says it’s on track to meet its 2024 target – that’s next year, people! – of mass producing “100in5” cells that will be able to deliver at least 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging.

StoreDot has not disclosed who its OEM partners are, but its strategic investors include Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, VinFast, Samsung, and TDK.

In early September 2021, StoreDot announced that it produced the first 4680 cylindrical cell that it claims can charge in 10 minutes. In November 2021, the company claimed it had become the first to produce XFC cells for electric vehicles on a mass production line. And in December 2021, StoreDot announced new patented technology that uses a background repair mechanism to allow battery cells to regenerate while they are in use.

Photo: StoreDot

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.