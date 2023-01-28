Wheel-E Podcast: Ride1Up’s SUPER73, ‘New Rad’, teeny tiny e-cars & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes a new moped-style e-bike from Ride1Up, Electric Bike Company adding torque sensors, Juiced Bikes coming out with a special edition HyperScrambler 2, Harley-Davidson’s electric future, the coming wave of tiny e-cars, beginner friendly flying electric surfboards and lots more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek's YouTube channel.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Exclusive: Ride1Up Revv1 launched as affordable moped-style e-bike
- Major electric bike maker came close to financial collapse at end of 2022
- Rad Power Bikes announces ‘New Rad’ after saying that it ‘made mistakes’
- Electric Bike Company adds torque sensor upgrades to its US-built cruiser e-bikes
- Juiced Bikes launches special edition 35 MPH HyperScrambler 2 e-bike
- Harley Davidson CEO says the brand ‘will be all-electric’ in the future
- Low-cost tiny electric cars like these could be the next big thing
- Awake launches ‘easiest eFoil ever’ as beginner-friendly flying electric surfboard
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 11:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 12 p.m. ET):
