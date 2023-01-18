Exclusive: Ride1Up Revv1 launched as affordable moped-style e-bike missing in the market

The Ride1Up Revv1 e-bike was just unveiled this morning, rolling out in all of its moped-style electric bike glory. And in doing so, the new e-bike proved once again that Ride1Up is not content to rest on its laurels in the commuter e-bike category, but rather is serious about expanding its reputation for building high-value e-bikes in other market segments as well.

When Ride1Up CEO Daniel Urbino first showed me the Revv1 concept, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The bike was such a stark departure from the typical electric commuters we’ve come to know and love from the San Diego-based electric bike maker that it blew my mind.

Urbino explained to me that the goal of the Revv1 was to reach more riders than just its existing base that were interested in commuter e-bikes, such as those that wanted more adrenaline-pumping types of electric bikes. And I get it, but it’s just such a departure for the brand.

Though then again, I guess I should have seen the writing on the wall. Last year Ride1Up revealed its first mid-drive e-bike known as the Prodigy and then followed it up with a beach cruiser meets commuter called the Cafe Cruiser. So the company’s expanding aspirations shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.

What is surprising though is how well Ride1Up seems to have nailed the moped-style electric bike design on their first try.

We often refer to these as SUPER73-style e-bikes, which I think is fair based on that brand’s early success in popularizing the retro-themed electric bike design that bridges moped and mini-bike styles from the 1970s and 80s. And in the process, they’ve created a dedicated community of riders with incredible brand loyalty.

But while we’ve seen SUPER73’s prices slowly walk up over the years, Ride1Up has managed to either keep prices stable or even lower them. And the new Ride1Up Revv1 follows the same strategy with attractive pricing for a slick-looking e-bike.

The Revv1 starts at $1,899 for the front suspension version or $2,399 for the full-suspension model.

The two versions of the e-bike both feature 750W motors and ship in Class 2 mode allowing them to reach 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle or pedal assist.

In reality, the bikes are actually capable of higher power up to 1,500 watts and a higher top speed of at least 28 mph (45 km/h), but it’s not something that owners can simply unlock on their own. To modify the e-bike for higher speed intended for off-road usage, riders will need to contact Ride1Up support. It’s a move that’s likely designed to make it harder for the e-bike to be souped-up by younger riders or anyone that isn’t ready for that responsibility, and is likely one more chance for support to explain the reason they call it “Off-Road Mode.”

The Ride1Up Revv1 will sport a 52V and 20Ah battery that uses Samsung battery cells and offers 1,040Wh of capacity. That’s one of the largest e-bike batteries we’ve seen in the industry, and should offer exceptional range even when used in throttle-only mode. And let’s get real, most of these moped-style electric bikes spend the majority of their lives in throttle mode.

Front and rear LED lights come standard, including a large motorcycle-style headlight separating a pair of front turn signals. Fenders in the front and rear help shield those 20″ x 4″ fat tires outfitted with what looks like a dual-sport tread for both street and trail use.

The bike uses Bafang’s cast wheels that remove wire spokes (and the spoke maintenance that normally goes with them), and the hydraulic disc brakes further help reduce the Revv1’s maintenance load.

It’s not clear yet what type of suspension will be used in the rear, but both models have a dual crown front suspension fork that helps lend even more motorcycle-inspired vibes to the e-bike.

A planned storage cage accessory will be added in the coming months, allowing riders to add storage into the empty space in the box frame. Foot pegs, a rear rack, and a rear handle are also planned additions to the accessory list.

The moped-style e-bike space certainly isn’t lacking options and variety, but the industry leaders have been fairly pricey. While the Revv1 can’t match the 2,000 watts of peak power offered by e-bikes like the SUPER73-RX, it still provides a highly capable 1,500 watt full-suspension alternative for at least $1,500 less.

The Juiced Scrambler may compare well with the hardtail version of the Revv1, but there too the Ride1Up version has some significant advantages such as the larger battery and more sophisticated lighting.

This is definitely new territory for Ride1Up, which is something that the company’s founder Kevin Dugger doesn’t deny:

“Electric mopeds are not my first choice in micro-mobility, but they are a fun and unique way to experience the e-bike revolution. They offer options and a ride experience that traditional e-bikes (or bikes) don’t. The Revv1 turns more heads than any e-bike I have ridden and is a perfect all-surface option for cruising. We want all of our models to be the best-in-class, and the Revv1 is no exception. Looking forward, we plan to bring our model of quality, style, and direct to consumer prices to a wider audience of riders.”

To me that sounds like Ride1Up has its sights set on even more product expansions. And that’s a pretty exciting prospect for a company that’s had some serious hits on its hands so far.

What do you think of the Ride1Up Revv1 e-bike? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!