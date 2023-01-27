Podcast: Tesla earnings review, Tesla Semi/4680 production at Giga Nevada, new Toyota CEO, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we review Tesla’s earnings, we discuss Tesla Semi/4680 production at Giga Nevada, the new Toyota CEO, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla leaks ‘Magic Dock’ CCS adapter ahead of opening its Supercharger network
- Tesla announces $3.6b Semi, 4680 battery factories in Nevada but questions abound
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2022 results: beats earnings and misses on revenue
- Tesla pledges to cut costs amid ‘uncertain’ time
- Tesla’s energy storage business is booming, and it’s just the beginning
- Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline: Temper your expectations
- Elon Musk dismisses his negative impact on Tesla’s reputation with douchey answer
- Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
- Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s Full Self-Driving value
- Toyota cracks amid electric vehicle movement, CEO replaced by Lexus chief
- Acura takes a page from Tesla’s playbook with selling EVs online, starting with the 2024 ZDX EV
- 2024 Polestar 2 debuts with first-ever RWD option, new motors, added range, and more
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
