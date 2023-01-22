Tesla leaks ‘Magic Dock’ CCS adapter ahead of opening its Supercharger network

Tesla has leaked ‘Magic Dock’ CCS adapter in its mobile app ahead of the imminent opening of its Supercharger network in North America.

After opening its Supercharger network in Europe last year and indicating that it will do the same in North America by the end of the year, we were a bit disappointed when it didn’t happen.

However, we know that it is still imminent and it could really happen any day or it might already be the case in a “soft launch” kind of way.

Unlike in Europe where Tesla already uses the CCS connector, we knew that Tesla would have a tougher time opening its Supercharger network in North America due to it using its own proprietary connector in the market.

The move to open source its connector in an attempt at making it the new North American charging standard made the plan murkier late last year, but it seems like Tesla’s plan is still to offer a CCS adapter at its charging stations to support non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Now Tesla appears to have leaked the solution in its latest mobile app update that includes an updated render of the Supercharger stall:

In this image, the connector receptacle is entirely different and much larger. It matches the description of Drive Tesla Canada, which received information about the device called ‘Magic Dock’.

Basically, the Magic Dock is a CCS adapter that serves as the new Tesla connector dock when you don’t need CCS – aka for Tesla owners.

But for non-Tesla EV owners, you can undock both and use the Supercharger with the CCS adapter.

The update in the mobile app could point that Tesla is getting ready to deploy this solution at its Supercharger station in North America.

Further evidence of the imminent launch includes people spotting ‘CCS compatibility’ being listed at some Supercharger stations, including at Tesla’s Hawthorne Supercharger station in Los Angeles:

Anyone know what “CCS Compatibility means” on a V3 Supercharger in Hawthorne? pic.twitter.com/hqHJgNz6TG — Hayden Sawyer (@haydensawyer14) January 20, 2023

Therefore, you should check your local Supercharger to see if this Tesla Magic Dock starts appearing in some locations.

If you do see it, please take a few pictures and let us know.