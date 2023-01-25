Elon Musk dismisses his negative impact on Tesla’s reputation with douchey answer

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 25 2023 - 3:42 pm PT
27 Comments
Tesla TSLA Elon Musk

Elon Musk dismissed a serious question from investors about his negative impact on Tesla’s reputation following his political comments and Twitter acquisition.

He not only dismissed the question, but he gave a douchey answer bragging about his number of followers.

During Tesla’s Q4 2022 conference call following the release of its financial results, Musk was asked a question about his impact on Tesla’s reputation:

Since Elon started political influencing, polls from Morning Consult & YouGov show Tesla brand favorability declining in 2022 and division along partisan lines. Such brand damage can impact demand. Does Tesla track favorability and how will any brand damage be mitigated?

The question is a serious one that was requested by over 3,000 Tesla retail investors. Musk decided to dismiss the question with a response that can be best described as “douchey.”

He started out by literally bragging about how many people are following him on Twitter as if this is any indicator of his impact on Tesla’s reputation:

Let me check my Twitter account (pause as he appears to actually pull out his phone). So I got 127 million followers and it continues to grow rapidly. That suggests that I’m reasonably popular. Now I might not be popular with some people, but for the vast majority of people, my follower count speaks for itself. I have the most interacted social account maybe in the world – certainly on Twitter.

The CEO only mentioned Tesla in his response for a second by making the claim that he “believes Twitter is an incredible to create demand for Tesla.” He never addressed the actual question, which was about his political comments affecting Tesla. The question never mentioned Twitter.

The Tesla CEO continued by coming just a hair short of trying to sell Twitter ads to other companies and asking them to use Twitter more. Again, that’s during a Tesla earnings call, talking to Tesla shareholders who just took a massive hit from Musk selling Tesla shares to buy the social media platform.

Electrek’s Take

This is a ridiculous answer, and I lost respect for Musk because of it.

First off, who the hell brags about their number of followers on Twitter? Is he a teenager?

But more importantly, he basically dismissed the question, which points to him completely missing the point. A point that is obvious to most people.

Top comment by John Brown

Liked by 12 people

It was definitely a jerky answer but the significant change in his online behavior (recently) proves the negative flak has gotten through to him.

Elon shows humility when it's convenient for him. Conceding one inch to his harshest critics is just something he can't do.

View all comments

That point is that regardless of your political inclinations, most people can understand that the CEO and main only spokesperson for a company openly and actively taking a side in American politics, which are highly polarizing, is plain bad for business since you alienate a large part of the population.

Musk’s comments about democrats, especially saying things like the democratic party is “the party of hate,” is undoubtedly bad for business.

Instead of recognizing this behavior as a marketing faux pas (at best) and adjusting to reduce the negative impact on Tesla’s important mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy, he decides to say “look at my Twitter follower count.”

That’s so dumb. Yeah, you have a lot of people following you on Twitter. That’s just more people to piss off with your careless statements.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger