Watch the Audi e-tron GT take on the RS3 in an epic clash of electric vs. gas cars

Two performance Audi’s – one from the past and the other that looks to lead the brand into the future – duel it out to see which will emerge victorious. The Audi e-tron GT takes on the Audi RS3 in an epic electric vs. gas drag race showdown. See how it went down in the video below.

Audi officially unveiled the e-tron GT in 2021 after teasing the concept several times since 2018, including an appearance in an Avengers movie.

The Audi e-tron GT rides on the same J1 platform as the Porsche Taycan, sharing many of the same powertrain qualities. Although Audi has fine-tuned the vehicle for a different feel and performance, it’s equipped with the same 93.4 kWh battery pack and 800V system.

With launch control and overboost, the e-tron GT can produce up to 522 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. The e-tron GT is lower and wider than the Audi A7, and with additional features to optimize aerodynamics, the drag coefficient is a low 0.24.

Meanwhile, the RS3 is part of Audi’s highest-performance “RS” vehicle lineup, which is also due for an electric upgrade.

HP Torque

(lb-ft) Motor Weight

(lbs) 0 to 60 mph Audi e-tron GT 522 472 Dual – (175 kW) front

and (320 kW) rear

electric motors

5,127 3.9 Audi RS3 401 369 2.5L five-

cylinder 3,649 3.6

The RS3 set a new Nurburgring lap record in 2021 for compact cars of 7 minutes 40 seconds with 401 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. So, which one of these Audi performance models will win a head-to-head drag race? Let’s check out the race provided by CAR South Africa.

The gas-powered RS3 didn’t stand a chance in this drag race with the Audi e-tron’s instant, powerful acceleration from a standstill.

The e-tron jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up, finishing the drag race in 11.6 seconds compared to the RS3 at 11.9 seconds.

Electrek’s Take

Races like the one above continue proving the performance potential of electric vehicles. As battery and e-motor development progress, the results will only become more apparent.

The instant torque of the e-tron proves to be too much for its gas powered counterpart. Audi has previously said it will stop producing new internal combustion models by the end of 2026. It has also assured customers that its electric performance models will continue to deliver the same performance, or better, as the video above proves.

The e-tron GT already has an RS version that produces up to 637 hp with overboost and a 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, putting it on par with the iconic Audi R8 supercar but with zero emissions.