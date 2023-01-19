GM sees a compact electric pickup truck as its next opportunity after Silverado EV

General Motors (GM) is contemplating releasing a compact electric pickup that would make the Silverado EV look like a giant.

GM has made it widely known that it’s going all in on EVs (despite releasing a hybrid Corvette) by providing an “EV for everyone,” including SUVs, crossovers, luxury, and pickups.

A significant part of the automaker’s plan is to offer an affordable EV lineup of models priced under $30,000. GM is already offering the lowest-priced EV on the market, with the Chevy Bolt EV starting at $26,500 – but the company isn’t stopping there.

GM already has an electric truck in the works, the Chevy Silverado EV, with an available 400-mile range, 754 hp, and 785 lb-ft of torque.

Although the stripped-down work truck (WT) model has a starting MSRP of $39,900 + DFC, the suped-up RST trim will run you over $100,000.

Paying over $100,000 for an electric truck, or any truck for that matter, is out of many people’s budgets. It seems GM has a plan to make owning an electric truck more accessible for everyone with its compact design.

Chevy Silverado EV RST (Source: GM)

GM mulls compact electric pickup truck

According to a new report from Automotive News, which saw GM’s small electric pickup at its EV design studio in Warren, Michigan, the truck is “futuristic and sporty” looking.

The EV pickup features two doors, a low roofline, and a 4 to 4.5-foot-long bed and may become a part of GM’s under-$30K, affordable EV portfolio. The company plans to listen to its customers, incorporating feedback, as it designs cost-effective EVs for every buyer.

Michael Pevovar, director of Chevrolet’s affordable EV and crossover design, told reporters:

The input may come back that it’s just too small, and that’s ok. Maybe [it won’t be] right for what this architecture can provide, but does it have legs for different architecture where it might need to be a little bigger.

If GM decides to bring the electric pickup to market, it would likely draw sales from compact gas-powered trucks like the Ford Maverick as the industry moves to EVs, with no direct competitor.

Electrek’s Take

A compact electric pickup from GM, in my opinion, would do well on the market. Although North America is not known for its compact pickups, with trucks like the Ford F-150 gobbling up the sales share, it may find its place.

Smaller trucks like the Ford Maverick seem to be gaining momentum, with sales up 460% this year, reaching 74,370 in total. With several bigger electric trucks already out on the market, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and more to come, like the RAM Revolution, Tesla Cybertruck, and Silverado EV, there might just be a market for a compact EV pickup from GM.

I’m dying to see what this would look like. What do you guys think? Should GM follow through with the mini electric pickup?