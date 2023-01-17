BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX string trimmer/blower kit helps prep for spring at $129 in New Green Deals

It’s time to start thinking about replacing your aging and non-eco-friendly gas-powered yard tools with battery-powered alternatives. Not only are battery-powered lawn care tools better for the environment, but they’re also quieter, lighter, and easier to use. Right now, the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX cordless electric string trimmer and blower combo kit is on sale for $129 at Woot for today only, coming in at 23% below its normal $167 going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, Woot is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $128.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this kit typically sells for $167 at Amazon, and today’s deal ushers in 23% in savings. Though the cold hasn’t gone away yet across much of the US, and is likely to stick around for a few more months, it’s never a bad time to work on converting from gas-powered lawn care tools to electric alternatives. BLACK+DECKER’s kit includes a 40V battery and charger that’s capable of powering both the string trimmer and blower included here. Not only that, but the battery works with other BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX tools, making it universal too. Ditching your gas trimmer and blower for battery ones have many benefits. For starters, these are much lighter than traditional lawn care tools, meaning it’ll be easier to get yard chores done. Plus, battery-powered tools are much quieter when in use, meaning you could potentially even ditch those bulky and hot ear muffs when working on the yard. Of course, the overall cost of maintenance is lower as well, since no gas, oil, or tune-ups are required for either the string trimmer or blower to function.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower sees off-season discount to $349 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it on sale back in August, with today’s offer marking the all-time low for only the second time. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. It might be winter and mowing your lawn is the last thing on your mind, but today’s markdown lets you get ready for spring with some notable savings attached and leave the gas and oil alternatives in the past.

Aootek’s 4-pack of 2,500-lumen outdoor solar LED lights fall to new low of $33, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a 4-pack of Aootek Solar-powered Outdoor LED Motion-sensing Spotlights for $32.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $60 at Amazon, right now there’s a Lightning Deal there that drops the 4-pack to $42 and today’s deal comes in at $9 below our last mention, marking a new all-time low. These lights are a great way to upgrade your outdoor spaces without having to run wires, cords, or ever worry about changing batteries. With built-in solar panels and internal rechargeable batteries, these lights are able to be mounted anywhere with ample sunlight. There are three modes to choose from as well. The first only turns the light on when motion is detected, while the second mode keeps the light on all night. However, the third mode is what I think most will use, as it keeps the light on dim and then it gets brighter when it detects motion.

