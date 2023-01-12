Prep for spring with Sun Joe’s 15-inch electric dethatcher at low of $172 in New Green Deals

Spring is a few months away, but now’s a great time to pick up Sun Joe’s 15-inch electric dethatcher to prepare for revitalizing your yard. It’s perfect for prepping the yard to grow faster, thicker, and healthier then ever before, and today the Sun Joe dethatcher is on sale for $172 from its normal $199 going rate, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Your yard will thank you for getting this electric dethatcher

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 15-inch 13A Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier for $172.03 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal saves $27 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You might not need a dethatcher right now, but spring is only a few months away. This dethatcher will help revitalize your yard once it thaws out and features a 13A motor that rakes a 15-inch wide path to get the job done quickly. On top of dethatching, it features a scarfier function that cuts grass roots for thicker and healthier lawns. The spring steel tines use AirBoost technology for “maximum thatch pickup.” Of course, being electric, not a single drop of gas or oil are required and you’ll never have to tune it up.

Gotrax G4 electric scooter sports a 25-mile range with $164 discount down to $536

Amazon is now offering the Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $535.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700, today’s offer is marking a drop to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. The $164 in savings undercut our previous mention from the holidays by an extra $16 in order to delivering the lowest price in over a year and quite the notable off-season discount. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more. We also just deemed it one of our Favorite Things of 2022.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $339.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Sun Joe’s 1,550 PSI Electric Pressure Washer blasts off caked-on dirt at new low of $67

Amazon is now offering the Sun Joe SPX205E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $67.17 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this pressure washer can output a maximum of 1550PSI and up to 1.4 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose.

