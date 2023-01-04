Tesla driver intentionally drove car off a cliff with family, but everyone miraculously survived

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 4 2023 - 8:31 am PT
42 Comments
Tesla drive off cliff

A Tesla driver intentionally drove his car off a 250-foot cliff in California with his family inside, according to the police, but everyone miraculously survived without serious injury.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a family of four was rescued from a wrecked Tesla vehicle found at the bottom of a cliff known as Devil’s Slide in Northern California.

As of yesterday, the news was that all four occupants of the Tesla Model Y managed to not only survive the massive crash but also even reportedly didn’t suffer any serious injury.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, the employer of the driver, Dharmesh A. Patel, a physician living in Pasadena, commented:

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation.

Many people praised Tesla’s safety for saving the lives of the four occupants: Patel, his wife Neha, their 7-year-old daughter, and their 4-year-old son.

One of the rescuers even said that he was considering buying the Tesla after the rescue mission:

Today, we learn that Patel intentionally drove the car off the cliff, according to the police.

The highway patrol stated following Patel’s arrest:

CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.

Top comment by Scott Lake

Liked by 13 people

Any story that involves a family being able to walk away from an accident like this is a miracle. Sounds like this driver needs mental help as well as a long jail sentence.

View all comments

Patel will be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The Tesla Model Y has aced its safety test with NHTSA and achieved the highest possible IIHS safety rating. Model Y is considered one of the vehicles with the lowest probability of major injury, based on the crash safety test results.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV bui…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger