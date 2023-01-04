Tesla driver intentionally drove car off a cliff with family, but everyone miraculously survived

A Tesla driver intentionally drove his car off a 250-foot cliff in California with his family inside, according to the police, but everyone miraculously survived without serious injury.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a family of four was rescued from a wrecked Tesla vehicle found at the bottom of a cliff known as Devil’s Slide in Northern California.

As of yesterday, the news was that all four occupants of the Tesla Model Y managed to not only survive the massive crash but also even reportedly didn’t suffer any serious injury.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, the employer of the driver, Dharmesh A. Patel, a physician living in Pasadena, commented:

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries. We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation.

Many people praised Tesla’s safety for saving the lives of the four occupants: Patel, his wife Neha, their 7-year-old daughter, and their 4-year-old son.

One of the rescuers even said that he was considering buying the Tesla after the rescue mission:

⁦@elonmusk⁩ Got me seriously wanting to buy a Tesla. Was on this rescue, 250 ft off Devils Slide, all occupants survived. #ThatsaTD pic.twitter.com/uCrlrAWsIX — Brock Sommerset (@BrockSommerset) January 3, 2023

Today, we learn that Patel intentionally drove the car off the cliff, according to the police.

The highway patrol stated following Patel’s arrest:

CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.

Patel will be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The Tesla Model Y has aced its safety test with NHTSA and achieved the highest possible IIHS safety rating. Model Y is considered one of the vehicles with the lowest probability of major injury, based on the crash safety test results.