Greenworks unveils electric bikes, home batteries, robot vacuums, AI lawn mowers, and more

Not just electric power tools, anymore! Greenworks has taken to CES 2023 to unveil over a dozen new products spanning a wide range of home and outdoor categories, from video doorbells to electric mobility and even AI-controlled robotic lawn mowers.

In addition to Greenworks’ already diverse line of electrically powered tools for home and garden work, the company has now entered the home energy space.

The newly unveiled “Greenworks Life. Power. Hub™ Home Energy System” is a home battery similar in concept to a Tesla Powerwall. It is designed to store power either from the grid or from home energy generation methods such as solar panels, then deliver that electricity to appliances in the home as necessary.

Such home batteries have multiple uses, from saving money on electricity by charging up during off-peak hours to providing a way to use a home’s previously generated solar electricity at night when the sun isn’t shining.

In addition to a home battery system, Greenworks also unveiled several other home products including camera systems and a video doorbell. The Greenworks Indoor & Outdoor Camera system can connect up to 16 cameras with features such as night vision, remote pan-tilt, and two-way communication with family and pets. Outside of the home, the Greenworks Video Doorbell can be used to remotely view entryways and receive alerts when visitors or delivery workers arrive. The video doorbell includes two-way communication with night vision for viewing after dark.

Back inside the home, Greenworks showed off a pair of vacuum products. The 24V Deluxe Stick Vacuum can be useful for manually cleaning up spills and dirty spots, while the Greenworks GRV-5011 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum and Mop offers a robotic alternative that takes care of the cleaning for you, both wet and dry.

A number of products for the garage were also unveiled, including the Greenworks Level II EV Smart Charger. It requires installation by a certified electrician, but once installed it can integrate with the Home Energy Life battery system. The company says it is compatible with EVs including those from Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, Kia, Mercedes, Chevrolet, Porsche, Honda, Fiat, and more. So basically, pretty much all of them.

New Greenworks 24V & 80V 3-Port Stack-Rack Chargers make it easy to organize and charge three batteries in less than an hour, keeping the batteries topped up at a full charge. The new Greenworks 1.5kW Fast Charger was unveiled for use with riding mowers & UTVs (more on those in a moment).

Greenworks electric bikes, e-scooters, and e-UTVs

The company showed off a line of mobility products powered by Greenworks batteries. As the company explained:

Greenworks is proud to introduce lithium-battery powered transportation for the entire family (E-Scooters, E-Bikes, and UTVs) with extreme power, range, and style. Greenworks mobility solutions are perfect for the city, commutes, and far-ranging outdoor adventures. Power your transportation and leisure activities with expanding e-Mobility & recreational power solutions.

The first new e-mobility vehicle is a 24V electric scooter that shares the same 24V batteries as used on over 100 Greenworks power tools. It looks similar to most Xiaomi and Ninebot-style scooters, but gets its power from Greenwork’s own energy storage solutions.

Upping the power and voltage are the new Greenworks 80V 20” and 26” Fat Tire All-Terrain E-Bikes. The company describes them as having “Extreme power, performance, durability, and style for an optimal riding experience on the trails and around town.” The bikes look like they sport front suspension, disc brakes, multi-speed drivetrains, and 4″ fat tires for mixed-type riding.

For those that prefer to keep their e-bikes on the streets, the new Greenworks 80V 27.5” Commuter E-Bike is likely a better bet thanks to its narrower tires and lighter weight design.

Greenworks also showed off an electric UTV rendering though didn’t provide any specific product details yet. It looks like a light duty UTV that would be ideal for groundskeeping and other outdoor tasks. It certainly doesn’t seem like it will rival the larger UTVs coming to the market like the Polaris XP Ranger Kinetic, but it could significantly undercut the price while offering a lower power yet more accessible alternative.

If you ever needed to charge up those e-mobility products or just about anything else, the company launched new power stations known as the Greenworks 24V and 80V 4-Port Power Inverters.

Greenworks electric lawn mowers

Greenworks unveiled the new Greenworks Optimow AI™ Robotic Mower. The robotic lawn mower uses the latest GPS-RTK navigation technology and AI camera systems to allow it to mow multiple yards up to 2.5 acres by using systematic line-by-line cutting. The mower is said to be accurate to within 1 inch, even without needing to use a boundary wire.

The smaller Greenworks Optimow 50H Robotic Mower was listed as a more consumer-level model designed for yards up to 1/2 acre. It uses GPS and GSM for connectivity, though it does use a boundary wire.

Many of the new products won’t be available until this coming spring, and we are still waiting on pricing information. In the meantime, you can learn more on Greenworks’ site while you keep an eye out for a greener way of keeping your home and lawn in check this year.

Electrek’s Take

Sweet Moses, that’s a lot of new stuff! I used to think of Greenworks as the go-to company for an electric leaf blower or hedge trimmer. But now they seem to have their sights set on making everything but the kitchen sink. And you can bet that if a sink needed a battery, they’d be working on one.

The home power storage and EV charger are both interesting additions to a growing market, but the e-mobility products have really caught my eye. A scooter that uses the same batteries as your hedge trimmer or an e-bike that can share a battery with your riding lawnmower? Sign me up!