Neoen announces massive new 400 MWh Tesla Megapack project

Neoen, a French energy company, announced a massive new 400 MWh Tesla Megapack project in Australia. It’s one of the biggest energy storage projects in the world.

Tesla Megapack has quickly become the prominent battery pack for large-scale energy storage projects.

Neoen actually played a part in that.

Before the Megapack, Tesla had the Powerpack, and it was selected by Neoen for one of the first-ever large-scale energy storage projects using lithium-ion battery cells.

The Tesla Powerpack project in South Australia became known as the “Big Tesla Battery” and popularized Tesla’s utility-scale energy storage system.

Neoen owned the project and it proved to be highly successful and profitable. Lately, Neoen has announced new projects, and this time, it is using Tesla Megapacks.

Now the company is announcing another massive Tesla Megapack in South West Queensland, Australia:

Neoen, one of the world’s leading producers of exclusively renewable energy, has provided notices to proceed to battery storage experts Tesla and to balance of plant contractor UGL, signalling the start of construction for its 200 MW / 400 MWh Western Downs Battery in South West Queensland, Australia. In line with the company’s develop-to-own business model, Neoen will be the long-term owner and operator of the asset, which is its fourth big battery in Australia.

At 400 MWh of energy capacity, it will be one of the most significant Tesla Megapack projects in the world.

The system will be used to provide grid services and help stabilize the Australian grid, which has been increasingly adding renewable energy capacity.

Neoen wrote about the project:

The battery, consisting of Tesla Megapack systems, will leverage the existing infrastructure of Neoen’s Western Downs Green Power Hub which includes a 460 MWp solar farm, currently nearing completion. It will be located next to the Western Downs substation with Powerlink delivering the connection works, including a dedicated high-voltage line which will connect the battery to the transmission network. Early construction works are underway, with the asset expected to start operating in the Australian summer of 2024/25.

The project will bring Neoen’s energy storage in operation or under construction to 776 MW / 1279 MWh – with most of it being from Tesla Megapacks.

Tesla recently updated the Megapack with more capacity.