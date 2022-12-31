Wheel-E Podcast: The top electric bike stories of 2022

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss 2022’s most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Bolt Mobility abandoned electric bikes all over US cities. Here’s what’s happening to them
- Ukraine is now using these 200-mile-range electric bikes with NLAW rockets to take out Russian tanks
- Indian Motorcycle and Super73 release a fast e-bike that won’t need a motorcycle license
- Fast, stealthy Babymaker II electric bike launched at ultra-low price, touts USA assembly in Detroit
- Another US state adds electric bike subsidy, this time with up to $1,700 rebate
- Harley-Davidson selling out its newest electric motorcycle in 18 minutes highlights pent-up demand
- Exclusive: Ryvid Anthem unveiled as revolutionary new affordable electric motorcycle in the US
- Last year I bought a $2,000 electric mini-pickup truck from China. Here’s how it’s holding up
- Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $8,000 electric boat with submarine capsule
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 10:00 a.m. ET):
