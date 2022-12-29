Ram reveals the name for its electric truck set to compete with Ford Lightning, Silverado EV

Peter Johnson  | Dec 29 2022
Ram’s electric truck is set to debut in less than a week, and up until recently, it wasn’t exactly clear what it would be called. A new trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicates it could go by the name Ram 1500 REV.

Ram 1500 REV ready to make its appearance

On January 5, Ram will reveal its highly anticipated electric truck, showcasing the “future of Ram Trucks.”

Many believed the electric Ram 1500 would go by the name Ram Revolution, as the company has referred to it, but it seems that was just the slogan for its marketing campaign.

On December 20, 2022, FCA US LLC (formerly Chrysler Group) filed a trademark for Ram 1500 REV under “land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.”

The REV could be a testament to its Ram Revolution, separating itself from the typical EV or BEV model ending. On the other hand, it could also indicate a “range extender” model. Although a trademark isn’t a guarantee, you can tell where Ram is headed with this.

We got a first glimpse of what the future of Ram Trucks could look like as part of its parent company, Stellantis’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy, which aims for 100% of its sales to be electric in Europe and 50% in the US by 2030.

In March, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares teased a rendering of an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup slated for arrival in 2024. Tavares had high praise for Ram’s first EV pickup, saying:

According to our internal performance index, our Ram 1500 will outperform all competitors on the attributes customers care most about: range, towing, payload, charge time. Really thrilling! It’s built on top of our new STLA frame architecture, designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles. Make no doubt, we will bring the best electric truck to the full-size segment. And Ram will continue delivering fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments no later than 2030.

That’s a pretty bold statement, as the electric Ram 1500 will face stiff competition from the Ford F-150 Lightning, which continues building strong demand, and the Rivian R1T. In addition, it will have to compete with the Chevy Silverado EV, Tesla Cybertruck, and other EV pickups as they roll out.

great. Another massive, unnecessary vehicle that will suck up hundreds of kwh of batteries, and replace smaller more efficient EVs and hybrids.

Man, I hate the US obsession with large trucks and SUVs.

Although Ram is keeping most of the details under wraps until its release next week, the CEO mentioned range expectations are between 300 and 350 miles. The estimated EPA range for the Lightning is up to 320, while the Rivian R1T maxes out at 328.

Check back on January 5 for the details. Until then, check out this sneak peek of the design process behind Ram’s first electric truck.

