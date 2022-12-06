Ram teases electric truck a month ahead of debut, giving a glimpse into the ‘future of Ram’

What does the future of Ram Trucks look like? We will find out in less than a month when Ram unveils its highly anticipated electric truck. But in the meantime, the automaker is giving us a glimpse into the “fierce, slick, heroic” design that will shape the future of the company.

Ram teases electric truck design

Ram’s parent company, Stellantis, revealed its Dare Forward 2030 strategy earlier this year to fight climate change and reach carbon net zero by 2038.

Despite the automaker’s early opposition to electric vehicles, Stellantis vowed to “embrace a new mindset” as part of its new mission to contribute to a sustainable future. As part of the strategy, the automaker aims for 100% EV sales in Europe and 50% in the US by 2030.

To kick things off, Stellantis teased a rendering of a fully electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, claiming:

According to our internal performance index, our Ram 1500 will outperform all competitors on the attributes customers care most about: range, towing, payload, charge time.

Although no specifics were offered at the time, Ram Trucks CEO told the Detroit Free Press in September, range expectations were between 300 and 350 miles. He added, “We believe we will push past what others have announced.”

Since then, there’s been little information regarding Rams electric truck design and how the automaker plans to back up its claims.

Although Ram doesn’t give away all its secrets, a new video shows the electric truck in its early design stages. During close-up shots, you see a sneak peek into the truck’s shape and features.

Ram Trucks electric truck design source: Youtube

“The first thing people see is the shape of the vehicle,” the video begins as Ram engineers grapple with how to take those design elements and incorporate them into the electric vehicle era.

“How do we make a vehicle more sustainable, more functional?” Ram has asked itself these questions while developing its first fully electric pickup truck.

The Ram Revolution, coming January 5, 2023, is a “glimpse into the future” and will set ram trucks apart from anything they have ever done, according to the video.

Electrek’s Take

When Ram releases its electric truck next month, it will face stiff competition in the EV pickup segment.

Ford has had an overwhelmingly positive response to its F-150 Lightning EV pickup, maintaining its position as the top-selling electric truck in the US through November with 13,258 deliveries YTD.

Rivian is not far behind, with its backlog growing to over 114,000 in the third quarter as it scales production at its Illinois manufacturing facility.