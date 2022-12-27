Huck Cycles begins US production of Stinger electric motorbikes

Huck Cycles is a North Carolina-based electric motorbike manufacturer that built a name for itself with retro-inspired electric mopeds hand-made by Americans, including by a largely military veteran workforce. Now the company is beginning of production of its latest model, the Huck Stinger electric motorcycle.

The Stinger may be the most recent chapter in Huck’s story, but it’s hardly where this book begins.

That honor goes to the Huck Rebel, which helped launch the company to stardom just before the pandemic took off in early 2020.

An early Huck Rebel electric moped

As the Rebel line grew, the Huck Overland was added as an additional Mad Max-styled bike (which was also eyed by the US Army for Special Operations use). All the while though work continued behind the scenes on an even bigger and badder machine that eventually became known as the Huck Stinger S. And as Huck Cycles founder Brett McCoy explained to Electrek, he’s finally decided to stop tweaking the design and let the bikes begin production.

The Huck Stinger actually comes in two versions, the Standard and Performance Upgrade versions.

Both models have a 3 kW nominal power rating from a rear hubmotor, but the Standard model peaks at 6 kW while the higher performance model pushes all the way to 8.5 kW. To reach that higher power, it replaces the Standard model’s dual 60V 50Ah (6 kWh total) battery packs with a pair of higher voltage 72V 50Ah (7.2 kWh total) batteries.

It also relies on a higher power controller, opting for an ASI BAC4000 instead of the Standard model’s already quite powerful Sabvoton SVMC 72150 controller. A few other upgrades on the higher performance model include higher end suspension, dual sport tires, and an LCD CAN-BUS display.

Huck Stinger S electric motorbike

Both models clock in at around 200 pounds (91 kg), have adjustable seat heights from 30-32″ (76-81 cm), sport dual piston hydraulic disc brakes and roll on 17″ wheels.

You’ll get going a bit faster on the higher performance model, offering speeds up to 55 mph (88 km/h) compared to the Standard model’s 45 mph (72 km/h) top end. A range of over 100 miles (160 km) is achievable at slower city speeds, but that drops to around 45-50 miles (72-80 km) at top speed.

Initial production has already commenced with the first ten Stingers recently rolling off the line. Current orders carry an estimated delivery date of February 2023 after full-scale production begins next month (Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither are hand-built electric motorcycles).

The bikes don’t come cheap, starting at $8,690. That’s a bit higher than some commuter-spec e-motos we’ve seen lately, but Huck’s rides are also hand-built in the US. The frames are welded down the road from Huck’s North Carolina facility. The seats are hand-made by a local NC furniture maker. Some parts come from a bit farther out. Aluminum components on the bikes that were designed by Huck in-house are fabricated in Virginia. The motor and controller come from Linear Labs in Texas. It’s about as American-made as anything truly can be in a global economy.

Huck has never been a price leader, ceding that title to other electric moped manufacturers. The company’s style and local production, not to mention an early emphasis on DOT-compliance for street legal motorcycles, have helped it ride a wave of demand ever since its launch nearly three years ago.

Huck Stinger S showing off just two of many different color combinations

Electrek’s Take

Interestingly, the Huck Stinger seems to go the opposite direction of some new commuter bikes like the SONDORS Metacycle. Instead of aiming for highway speeds with a small battery, the Huck Stinger offers city and suburban speeds, yet with a much larger battery. That means you’ll be sticking to the surface streets with traffic that moves at closer to 50 mph, but you’ll be able to do it for much longer.

In fact, the battery capacity of the Performance Upgrade model is actually higher than an entry-level Zero motorcycle. Granted the Zero can travel 50% faster, but it also costs 50% more than a Huck Stinger. So for a 50-ish mph electric motorcycle for the city and suburbs, the value isn’t out of whack when you look at what you’re actually getting and the rest of the market.

It’s certainly expensive if you compare it to a gas motorcycle or even some lower cost electric mopeds like an ONYX. But the Huck Stinger has a unique styling that is sure to draw riders in, plus some impressive power and range specs thanks to a peppy motor and massive battery pack.