World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation

All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon.

The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.

The V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine’s blades will be serially produced in Nakskov from the second half of 2023, as well as at the company’s blade factory in Taranto, Italy, from the third quarter of 2023.

The prototype’s tower sections, nacelle, and hub are already installed. So once the blades are attached, the prototype will be ready to produce its first power.

The V236-15.0MW, which was introduced to market in February 2021, will have will have a rotor diameter of 774 feet (236 meters) and a wind-swept area of 470,845 square feet (43,743 square meters) – the industry’s largest.

At 919 feet (280 meters), It’s also the world’s tallest wind turbine.

A single Vestas V236-15.0MW is capable of producing 80 GWh per year. That’s enough to power around 20,000 European households and save more than 38,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road annually.

The giant offshore wind turbine will debut in 2024 at Denmark’s Frederikshavn wind farm.

It’s also been selected for New Jersey’s Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm, as well as New York’s Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects.

Read more: World’s largest offshore wind turbines chosen for first commercial project

Photos: Vestas

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.