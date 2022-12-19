Tesla announces Giga Berlin reached 3,000 electric cars per week

Tesla has confirmed that Gigafactory Berlin has reached a new production rate of 3,000 electric cars per week – just after Texas reached the milestone.

During 2022, Tesla has been trying to ramp up production at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas simultaneously.

The goal was originally to produce 5,000 vehicles per week at each facility by the end of the year.

It was always ambitious amid the global supply chain crisis.

Last week, Tesla announced that Gigafactory Texas reached 3,000 vehicles in a week.

This weekend, Tesla announced that Gigafactory Berlin has also achieved the same milestone of 3,000 vehicles per week:

Congrats to the Giga Berlin team on building 3k Model Y this week! pic.twitter.com/uUTOTRrasX — Tesla (@Tesla) December 18, 2022

If maintained, a production rate of 3,000 vehicles per week would result in an annual rate of 150,000 vehicles.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is currently only producing the Model Y. Once it reached a production capacity of 5,000 vehicles per week, the automaker is expected to start adding new models to the factory’s production schedule.

Electrek’s Take

It looks like the goal of 5,000 vehicles per week will not be achievable by the end of the year, but 3,000 is not bad considering the circumstances.

I would expect Tesla to reach its original within the next few months.

That should make things interesting since Tesla should move on to integrating the production of other models at those two plants. The plan was to add Model 3 production – if that’s still the case, I’d expect it will be the expected new version of the Model 3.

It will be interesting to see how things play out because Tesla hasn’t elaborated much on the plans for the factory beyond Model Y.

Tesla is also expected to start battery production at the factory in 2023.