Quick Charge Podcast: December 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Pepsi talks Tesla Semi; exec makes strange comments about the electric truck’s range
- Tesla Cybertruck gets a $24K camper option
- NHTSA opens investigation into GM’s autonomous Cruise EVs causing accidents
- Rivian R1T earns top IIHS safety award, watch it get crash tested here
- Ford teases new mid-size electric crossover, its first passenger EV coming from Cologne in 2023
- Toyota shows off its first battery electric pickup truck, but will it be sold in the US?
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments