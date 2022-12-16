Tesla Cybertruck gets a $24K camper option

A company called Space Campers has launched a $24,000 bed-embedded camper for the Tesla Cybertruck. It’s one of now several companies already developing accessories for the electric pickup truck even though it’s not even on the market yet.

Tesla Cybertruck is not even in production yet, but several companies have been trying to develop accessories for it – especially in the camping space.

Due to its specs and utility, many think that it is going to be an interesting electric vehicle to turn into a camper.

We previously reported on Cyberlandr, a startup delivering a full camper to be deployed out of the Cybertruck. The project is extremely ambitious as it includes fitting a toilet, bed, and kitchen into the bed of the electric pickup truck.

The project is super ambitious by itself, but even more so when you consider the fact that they are developing it without access to the Cybertruck or even the final specs of the vehicle.

Now a project in the same vein has launched: Space Campers, a wedge-style camper for the Tesla Cybertruck.

The company released a video about the product today:

The project is similar to the Cyberlandr – albeit a little less ambitious with the use of more traditional designs and technologies already used for wedge-style campers.

With those simpler designs, it also comes in at about half the price of the Cyberlandr, but it’s still not exactly cheap starting at $24,000.

Here are the listed features for the standard version:

Seamless installation with no modifications to the Cybertruck required and easy offload.

Full access to the truck bed when open and closed.

Air-powered actuators that open or break down the camper with the flip of a switch.

Keyless entry by integrating with the Cybertruck’s tailgate locking mechanism.

A Murphy-style bed that sleeps two and flips up for 8 feet of standing room.

Compatibility with the Cybertruck’s battery for accessory add-ons and DIY builds.

It’s important to note that some of these features, especially those that relate to using the Cybertruck’s system to power the camper, are aspirational since they are operating without actually knowing the truck’s final design.

With that said, it looks like a pretty cool project.

They are planning for a design that would allow Cybertruck owners to mount and remove the camper from the bed quickly:

There are also many different configurations for the bed where you can sleep in the extended tent, inside the bed, or even in a “star-gazing mode.”

The bed is 50″ by 6′ 0″:

Space Campers is also planning a ton of different add-ons to the camper, including a kitchen, a deployable shower, and more.

Here’s a quick look at the kitchen accessory:

At this point, with so many camper projects for the Cybertruck even before it’s in production, it looks likely that at least one of them will be available one day.

Although I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up having to tone down some of their more ambitious features once they can work off of the actual electric pickup truck next year.