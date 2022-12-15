GE Haliade-X 14.7 MW offshore wind turbine is officially the world’s most powerful

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Dec 15 2022 — 5:40 pm PT

GE Renewable Energy announced today that its Haliade-X wind turbine, the first 12 MW+ turbine built, has received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body. 

DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Høvik, Norway.

This certification follows an earlier DNV certification that the Haliade-X could operate at up to 13.6 MW. The full type certficate is verification that GE’s turbines will operate safely, reliably, and according to design specifications. Haliade-X is now the largest wind turbine with a full type certification.

The process of certifying the Haliade-X 14.7 MW-220 involved a series of tests on a prototype located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (pictured). The prototype was extensively tested and validated from November 2019 and has set several world records for continuous power output in one day.

Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, executive vice president for renewables certification at DNV, said:

At DNV, we forecast 2 TW of grid installed offshore wind capacity by 2050. This development is also linked to larger turbines like GE’s Haliade-X. Continued increases in turbine, blade, and tower size will lead to improvements in the capacity factors. We are happy to support GE with our certification services to ensure safe and reliable wind turbines supporting the growth of wind energy.

Just one GE Haliade-X 14.7 MW-220 offshore wind turbine can generate up to 76 GWh of gross annual energy production. It’s able to power the equivalent of 20,000 European households and save up to 53,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The 14.7 MW Haliade-X will first be brought online at the 3.6 gigawatt (GW) Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK, which will become the largest offshore wind farm in the world when it’s complete. It’s a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn. It’s located between 78 and 180 miles (125 and 290 km) off the east coast of Yorkshire.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive phases: Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. The 14.7 MW will be applicable for the 87 14 MW turbines at Dogger Bank C.

Photo: Danny Cornelissen for GE Renewable Energy

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Wind power Offshore wind power UK wind turbine

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.