GE Haliade-X 14.7 MW offshore wind turbine is officially the world’s most powerful

GE Renewable Energy announced today that its Haliade-X wind turbine, the first 12 MW+ turbine built, has received a full type certificate for operations up to 14.7 MW from DNV, the world’s largest independent certification body.

DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Høvik, Norway.

This certification follows an earlier DNV certification that the Haliade-X could operate at up to 13.6 MW. The full type certficate is verification that GE’s turbines will operate safely, reliably, and according to design specifications. Haliade-X is now the largest wind turbine with a full type certification.

The process of certifying the Haliade-X 14.7 MW-220 involved a series of tests on a prototype located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (pictured). The prototype was extensively tested and validated from November 2019 and has set several world records for continuous power output in one day.

Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, executive vice president for renewables certification at DNV, said:

At DNV, we forecast 2 TW of grid installed offshore wind capacity by 2050. This development is also linked to larger turbines like GE’s Haliade-X. Continued increases in turbine, blade, and tower size will lead to improvements in the capacity factors. We are happy to support GE with our certification services to ensure safe and reliable wind turbines supporting the growth of wind energy.

Just one GE Haliade-X 14.7 MW-220 offshore wind turbine can generate up to 76 GWh of gross annual energy production. It’s able to power the equivalent of 20,000 European households and save up to 53,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The 14.7 MW Haliade-X will first be brought online at the 3.6 gigawatt (GW) Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK, which will become the largest offshore wind farm in the world when it’s complete. It’s a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn. It’s located between 78 and 180 miles (125 and 290 km) off the east coast of Yorkshire.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive phases: Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. The 14.7 MW will be applicable for the 87 14 MW turbines at Dogger Bank C.

Photo: Danny Cornelissen for GE Renewable Energy

