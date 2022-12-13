CAKE is building an autonomous electric ATV that works with or without a rider

CAKE’s newest electric vehicle concept is ready to hit the dirt, whether or not it’s got a rider on-board. That’s because the CAKE Kibb is part electric ATV, part semi-autonomous robotic work platform. And it’s the Swedish electric motorbike manufacturer’s first shot at a four-wheeled EV.

The CAKE Kibb isn’t meant for thrill-rides or recreation. This ATV is designed for light duty agricultural use, where it can be used to supplement human or machine work and “handle the unique needs of regenerative farming.”

Most farm vehicles used today spew greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, but the Kibb is meant to provide a lower-impact agricultural transport option that can support a growing movement toward sustainable farming.

As CAKE CEO and founder Stefan Ytterborn explained:

Sustainable and responsible farming is vital for healthy ecosystems and we are aiming to make Kibb the number one tool for all future farmers.

The CAKE Kibb has a modular body, not unlike that of the CAKE Ösa electric moped, which can employ several different attachments for compatibility with various ATV accessories.

The battery pack in the ATV can also serve a second purpose as a type of mobile power station, powering various devices or appliances used in the field.

Single tasks can even be performed autonomously by the Kibb, freeing up time for farmers and ranchers to handle other work.

The Kibb concept was born as part of a Masters thesis by a Swedish transportation designer that interned at CAKE. The company was so impressed with the idea that they decided to shift it into production development.

As the company continued:

The Kibb electric quad was first conceptualized by Fanny Jonsson, a Swedish transportation designer, during her Masters thesis work at Umeå Institute of Design. Jonsson interned with CAKE’s product design team as part of her thesis in 2022, and harnessed their expertise in product development to render the Kibb electric ATV platform. Since her graduation, CAKE has brought Jonsson onto the brand’s product development team full-time, where she will help bring the Kibb from render to reality.

Jonsson was able to combine her original concept with much of the technology developed by CAKE for its electric motorbikes.

As she explained:

When I started to build out the concept, I had real world challenges in mind, and explored heavily where there is the most unlocked potential on the market. Starting from the core CAKE DNA combined with a new vehicle type was truly exciting, and that CAKE started manufacturing this and is giving everyone the opportunity to follow the progress from my renderings and concept to reality is an honor as well as a great tool to take zero emission, regenerative farming to the next level.

For those excited to take a ride on (or walk next to) a CAKE Kibb at work, you’ll have to hold off quite a bit longer. CAKE is still in the early stages of development and doesn’t expect to release the autonomous four-wheeler until 2025. You’ll have to be content with the company’s wide range of electric motorbikes for now.

Those that want to follow along the development process can keep tabs on the Kibb’s progress at https://ridecake.com/en/kibb.

What do you think of this cute little electric ATV? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!