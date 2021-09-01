CAKE releases ‘traffic crushing’ electric mopeds as brand’s lowest-cost motorbikes yet

CAKE has just unveiled two interesting electric mopeds (or electric scooters, for the pedants among us) designed for extreme utility and customization. The new Makka electric moped line is innovative for more than just its features. The new models also debut as CAKE’s lowest-priced bikes yet.

A first glance at the new Makka electric moped models show similarities to the modular design of the CAKE Ösa, the first electric moped in the company’s lineup.

The Makka is a much smaller and thus more affordable bike though, as described by the company:

“The Makka is CAKE’s most agile and compact bike to date. It is a commuting wonder, a lightweight, traffic crushing convenience machine with category-leading performance built for an active and modern lifestyle.”

Much like the Ösa, the Makka mopeds are designed to accept a wide range of utility accessories such as cargo racks, rear seats, and other mountable add-ons.

That allows riders to customize the electric mopeds based on the type of riding needed.

The full-suspension bikes also take on a similar Ikea-chic modern design style that can be traced through all of the Swedish electric motorcycle company’s other models.













Unlike the Ösa, the Makka models offer slightly lower-tuned performance that makes them more approachable for local city riders. With 3.6 kW motors, the bikes are peppy enough for city riding but won’t overwhelm new riders.

The Makka Flex is priced at US $3,800 and reaches a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That will allow it to qualify as a “moped class vehicle” in many states and thus not require a motorcycle license to operate.

A single battery rated for 48V and 31Ah (1.5 kWh) powers the 132 lb (60 kg) bike. CAKE claims that’s enough energy to give the Makka Flex a maximum range per charge of 31 miles (50 km).

The Makka Flex is homologated for street-legal use in the US and Europe, but Europeans will also have access to a second model known as the Makka Range. With a lower top speed of just 15 mph (25 km/h), the Makka Range eeks out 37 miles (60 km) per battery.

Both models feature knobby tires to allow mixed terrain riding and come with rear racks as standard features. Other accessories can be added for additional cost.

CAKE is positioning the Makka line as the ultimate urban commuter bike, as CAKE founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn explained:

“With cities and urban mobility changing faster than expected with cleaner and more efficient solutions, we have been eager to share the Makka: An urban short-haul vessel, compact in size and price, reaching a wide audience in the process of deciding what their future means of transportation will be. I’m proud to introduce the CAKE urban shuttle, Makka.”

Both models are now available for pre-order in either gray or white colorways with home delivery listed as being available worldwide.

Compared to the 30 mph (48 km/h) Ösa Lite, which debuted at around US $6,000, the 28 mph (45 km/h) Makka Flex’s $3,800 represents totally new pricing territory for the Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer.

Could these new electric mopeds catch on with riders across the US and Europe? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!



























