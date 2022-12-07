Quick Charge Podcast: December 7, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla says it is adding radar in its cars next month amid self-driving suite concerns
- Tesla on self-driving claims: ‘failure to realize long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud’
- Tesla launches in Thailand, opens Model 3 and Y orders at competitive prices
- Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
- Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
- Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
