Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs

An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use.

Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van

With a starting price of 1 million yen, which currently amounts to about $7,300, Honda’s new electric commercial van is about as cheap as it gets for new vehicles (ICE or electric).

The new EV is based on Honda’s light commercial N-VAN, released in 2018. However, with the rising demand for zero-emission EV options for business and personal use, the automaker will carry the qualities current customers love the most (large storage space, ease of use, flexibility), converting it into an electric workhorse.

Honda said in a press release that its new EV van will feature the high level of quietness and powerful acceleration of an electric vehicle.

Although the Honda doesn’t release specifics, the company aims to achieve a cruising range of 124 miles (200 km).

According to Honda, the range is “practical enough to be used not only for commercial use, but also for daily shopping, commuting to work or school, and hobby use,” adding the low price will help accelerate EV deployment.

Honda is putting its light EV van through various tests in business settings ahead of its launch in spring 2024.

The Japanese automaker plans to roll out 30 EV models globally in all auto segments by the end of the decade.

Electrek’s Take

As the year progresses, we have watched Japanese automakers like Honda and Toyota fall behind as the industry transitions to fully electric vehicles.

Honda has been notoriously slow to embrace EVs thus far, with plans to launch its first fully electric vehicle – the Prologue – in 2024 in collaboration with General Motors. Waiting until 2024 may cost them. As we have pointed out several times, the industry is moving ahead with or without them.

After unveiling several designs for new electric mopeds and Gogoro-like battery swap stations, Honda is moving in the right direction with its motorcycle segment. Perhaps, the technology will help spark Honda’s electric ambitions.

Although Honda’s electric van is small and features a limited range, it will be ideal in Japan, where it will be launched. Honda says Japan’s minicar segment is an area that should be highly prioritized in the spread of EVs, which is why it will start with developing light electric vehicles.