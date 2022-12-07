Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units

German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced another big step in becoming an all-electric luxury brand by the end of the decade. The company recently shared that its Untertürkheim plant, where combustion engines have primarily been assembled, will be scaled up to deliver more EV motors for future Mercedes EQ vehicles. It is now targeting 1 million a year beginning in 2024.

Since announcing goals to segue its status as one of the world’s leading luxury auto brands into the growing world of EVs, Mercedes-Benz has been one of the few automakers to stick to its word and truly embrace the zero emission revolution.

Following the start of deliveries of its flagship EQS sedan last year, the three-point-star brand has either announced or delivered several additional models, including the EQE sedan and EQB SUV, in addition to SUV versions of the two sedans mentioned above, which will be assembled in the US.

To support this growing lineup of Mercedes-Benz EVs around the globe, the automaker has announced additional steps to double motor production at its plant in Germany near HQ.

The Untertürkheim plant in Stuttgart, Germany / Source: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes to produce 1M EV motors at German plant

By doubling its capacity at the Untertürkheim plant, Mercedes has a target to produce 1 million EV motors per year, beginning in 2024. These e-drives will be implemented on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. Michael Häberle, chairman of the works council at the Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim plant, spoke:

One million electric drives from Untertürkheim! This result shows that our efforts over the past years have paid off. With our battery factories, eCampus and electric drive units and axles, we have laid the foundation for our location not only to participate in the transformation of the company, but to be an essential part of it. With the latest decision, e-mobility has now also arrived in Bad Cannstatt and thus in all areas of our location!

The Untertürkheim plant also produces EV batteries, axles, and other components for EQ vehicles and will join other Mercedes facilities such as Bad Cannstatt, Hedelfingen, and Mettingen in receiving ramp-ups. Construction of the new assembly lines at both Untertürkheim and Bad Cannstatt will begin next year, supported by annexes that produce additional drivetrain components at Hedelfingen and Mettingen. Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG also spoke:

Untertürkheim will continue to drive Mercedes-Benz in the truest sense of the word, also in the electric era. With production volumes for our new Mercedes-EQ models, we are making our traditional location in the Neckar Valley fit for the future and continuing its success story. One million electric drive units: We are reinforcing Stuttgart-Untertürkheim’s importance within our global powertrain production network and thus also the role of our highly competent colleagues.