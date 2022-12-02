VW teases an upgraded ID.3 launching in 2023: Here’s what you can expect

Volkswagen teased its “second-generation” ID.3 model ahead of its spring 2023 debut, revealing new details along with interior and exterior sketches. The compact electric vehicle will be the latest from VW’s ID family. Here’s what we know so far about the new ID.3.

After ending production of the e-Golf in 2019, VW set course on a new path, introducing the first member of its all-electric ID series, the ID.3.

The VW ID.3 hit the market in July 2020 as one of the year’s most highly anticipated new EVs. The first and smallest EV model to wear the ID badge sits on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), VW’s dedicated electric vehicle platform.

The ID.3 quickly became one of the best-selling EVs in many European countries, making its way to the largest e-mobility market (China) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

During its first official year on the market, the ID.3 gathered over 144,000 orders in Europe, encouraging the company to pursue the zero-emission mobility market.

After a positive consumer response, VW is planning to release an updated version, or what the German automaker calls its “second generation ID.3.”

The new ID.3 comes in spring with a sharpened exterior design.

New VW ID.3 debuting in spring 2023

Volkswagen’s new ID.3 upgrades will feature a sharpened exterior design, improved tech and software, and, most importantly, a focus on sustainability.

Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen board member for sales and marketing, explains:

The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we’ve upgraded the materials used in the interior.

VW listened to customer feedback, implementing many of the suggestions, as Labbé adds:

The needs of our customers are always front and centre for us. That’s why we listen carefully and focus on gearing our product portfolio to their requirements.

The new VW ID.3 is equipped with OTA capabilities and a new software generation which the automaker says will improve system performance. In addition, all trim models will include a larger 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

VW has included Plug & Charge capabilities to streamline the charging experience. To enhance convenience and functionality, VW says it will use the latest generation of fully integrated assist systems like Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function.

According to the release, German customers (unfortunately not available in the US) can already order the pre-configured Life, Business, Style, Max, and Tour models, as of December 1, 2022.

The ID.3 Life will start at €43,995 (about $46,000), including VAT and before subtracting the environmental bonus, where applicable. However, due to high demand, VW says customers placing their orders now can expect to receive their new ID.3 beginning in Q4 2023.