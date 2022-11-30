Quick Charge Podcast: November 30, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) is planning massive output from Giga Texas in Q1 2023
- Tesla secures large EV fleet order from Caltrans
- Tesla senior director of engineering returns to Volvo
- Tesla starts selling its chargers at Best Buy amid move to make its connector standard
- Electric vanlife coming? 2024 Mercedes eSprinter impresses in 300 mile range, efficiency tests
- 150,000th Mustang Mach-E rolls off the line as Ford strives to make 2M EVs annually by 2026
- Sacrilege? Electric Corvette 4-door and SUV variants are racing to market in 2025
- Lightyear wins race to market with start of solar EV production in Finland
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments