150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E rolls off the line as EV maker strives for 2M annually by 2026

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E continues winning customers over as the automaker announced today it had produced its 150,000th fully electric SUV. The Mach-E is now available in 37 global markets as Ford accelerates EV production to reach its goal of 2 million by 2026.

The Mustang Mach-E was officially revealed to the world in 2019 as Ford took a massive step to pivot the company towards zero-emission vehicles and securing the fate of the US auto industry.

By the end of 2020, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E was the first of several highly anticipated EV releases, establishing a new generation of vehicles. Ford’s electric Mustang has since become one of the best-selling EVs in the US and globally.

Ford took the iconic Mustang brand and converted it into an EV for any driver. The compact SUV has several trim options to choose from, with up to 312-mile EPA-est range and a GT Performance Edition (480 hp, 634 lb-ft torque) for those that want a little more out of their ride featuring a 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds.

Strong demand for the Mach-E has propelled Ford to the second best-selling EV brand behind current leader Tesla. In the US alone, over 31,000 Mustang Mach-E’s have been sold year-to-date, through October 2022, as sales continue steadily climbing.

As Ford charges ahead toward its goal of achieving an electric vehicle run rate of two million annually by 2026, the automaker is accelerating Mach-E production, and today the company hit a massive milestone. With the 150,000th Mach-E produced, Ford looks to build upon the momentum.

Ford Mustang Mach-E assembly Source: Ford

Ford produces its 150K Mustang Mach-E as EV sales ramp

In a press release today, Ford revealed the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E was produced and set to reach customers.

To keep the ball rolling, Ford is picking up its Mach-E production pace and is now aiming for an annual production rate of 270,000 as part of its strategy to reach a 600,000 EV run rate by the end of 2023 and two million by 2026.

Deborah Manzano, Ford’s director of manufacturing, explains the urgency claiming, “The plant is buzzing,” before adding:

There’s a new battery line, new chassis line, additional assembly line, we’re literally maxing out the space to make more Mustang Mach-E vehicles. We most recently added a new paint shop, too. Nothing is standing still for long.

Over 80% of Mustang Mach-E drivers in the US customers and 90% of European consumers have switched from ICE to electric. The data shows Ford’s electric mustang is assisting in the transition to sustainable transportation.

Darren Palmer, VP of electric vehicle programs at Ford Model e, explains how the team wasn’t sure how initial reactions would be, saying:

When we put the pony on this Mustang, we knew we’d have skeptics. What we didn’t quite know then was just how popular this car would become. I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them.

Ford’s in-demand Mach-E is now available in 37 counties around the globe, up from 22 at launch. A few of the latest markets include Brazil, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Fun facts about the Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E is an award-winning EV that has continuously improved each year. Below are a few fun facts about Ford’s electric Mach-E and its drivers.

Driving change – Over 73% of Mustang Mach-E customers are new to the Ford brand, with nearly all of them switching from gas-powered vehicles.

– Over 73% of Mustang Mach-E customers are new to the Ford brand, with nearly all of them switching from gas-powered vehicles. Popular paint – Space white is the most popular color in the US, rapid red and shadow black in Europe, and blue metallic is most popular in China.

– Space white is the most popular color in the US, rapid red and shadow black in Europe, and blue metallic is most popular in China. Popular trim – The premium Mustang Mach-E with extended range is the most popular across the US, Europe, and China.

– The premium Mustang Mach-E with extended range is the most popular across the US, Europe, and China. Millennial drivers – 30% of Mach-E customers in the US are millennials, while almost half in China are ages 27 to 37.