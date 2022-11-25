Podcast: Tesla FSD Beta wide release, Cybertruck reservations, TSLA investors ask board to help, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release, Cybertruck reservations reaching 1.5 million, TSLA investors asking the board for help, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America
- Tesla (TSLA) is taking a beating; investors ask board to stop the bleeding
- Tesla Cybertruck reaches 1.5 million pre-orders – Can it live up to the hype?
- Tesla Referral Program gets revamp – but still only for solar, so far
- Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures
- Tesla now has 40,000 Superchargers around the world
- Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car
- Genesis GV60 AWD Performance review, quirky tech, speed and luxury
