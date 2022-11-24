Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures

Tesla has reduced Supercharging prices in many regions as its charging business starts to mature a little.

One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas.

However, the cost of both gas and electricity has been skyrocketing over the last year, especially in Europe because of the war in Ukraine and restrictions on Russian oil and gas.

It used to be difficult to pay more than $5 or $10 for a full charge at a Tesla Supercharger.

After several price increases throughout the last year, now many Supercharger stations are charging $0.50 per kWh, which can result in a cost of $30 to charge 60 kWh.

Earlier this year, we reported Tesla announcing a major Supercharger price hike in Europe – mainly because of the energy crisis, and later in North America, especially in California.

But what goes up must go down.

Many Tesla owners across several markets have been reporting over the last few days that Tesla has reduced prices at their local stations.

There’s no way to track Supercharger pricing globally, but Tesla owners can see prices at stations around them through the navigation system inside their vehicles.

A Tesla owner in California reported that local prices are down by as much as 5 cents per kWh:

Tesla cut the price of supercharging across LA and parts of California it seems! Some superchargers are 5 cents/kWh cheaper on peak which adds up! Some superchargers did increase though for their on peak pricing. pic.twitter.com/F2uYSAIZvW — Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 23, 2022

Some price drops in Europe are even more significant with prices going down by as much as $0.10 per kWh.

Tesla’s charging business is maturing

Charging stations are slaves to the electric utility rates and they undeniably influence prices more than anything else, but the charging business as a whole is also evolving.

It’s only about 10 years old and only now the volume of electric vehicles on the road is starting to be high enough that the business is maturing.

When it comes to Tesla, the automaker has been making a lot of moves to adapt lately, like expanding time of use rates to match high traffic times. Of course, it is also slowly opening the Supercharger network up to non-Tesla EV, which is turning the network into a real business rather than just a feature to help sell Tesla vehicles.

Tesla Supercharger network recently reached 40,000 chargers globally.

It is now starting to morph into its final form: a sustainable (both ecologically and financially) global fast-charging network that enables long-distance travel in electric vehicles.