Tesla teases Apple Music integration coming soon

Tesla is teasing the integration of an Apple Music app into its vehicle software, and the info came from an interesting place.

While most other automakers are turning to phone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to handle media playback inside their cars, Tesla is insisting on integrating music services and other apps directly into its own user interface.

For years now, the automaker has been integrating different music streaming services directly inside its vehicles with apps built to work on its center displays.

Most famously, Tesla has integrated Spotify into its vehicles as the main music streaming app.

Last year, the automaker also integrated Tidal.

Tesla has been talking about adding a few other major ones, like Apple Music and Amazon Music, for years now, but it has yet to happen.

Now it looks like Tesla owners could be on the verge of getting an Apple Music app as Tesla has been spotted running the app on its own internal vehicles.

Interestingly, the information comes from people going to the Petersen Museum, a car museum in Los Angeles that currently has an exhibit in partnership with Tesla that includes several prototype vehicles, including the Roadster and Cybertruck.

Some people spotted that Tesla is running software inside some of those vehicles that includes an Apple Music app (via Reddit):

The app appears to be fully functional inside Tesla’s own vehicles, but the feature is currently not available to customers.

Tesla generally plans a big “holiday update” in late November or December that includes a lot of new features. It’s possible that Tesla is waiting for that update to pass the Apple Music app onto customers.

With more music apps inside its vehicles, Tesla has made changes to its user interface inside its vehicles in recent software updates in order to more easily manage your music apps and quickly access your main one.