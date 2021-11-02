Tesla integrates Tidal app in-car, adds cold weather improvements and more in new update

Tesla has started to push a new software update that adds an in-car app for Tidal, the music-streaming service, cold weather improvements, and more.

Today, Tesla started pushing its 2021.40 software update.

It includes several new features, but the most significant addition is the in-car integration of Tidal.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

TIDAL streaming is now available from the Media menu with a TIDAL account. You can listen to TIDAL playlists or albums in high-quality audio by connecting to Wi-Fi and pressing Download on the selected content.

The automaker already has several media streaming options inside its vehicles, with Spotiify being the main app for music.

Tidal, famously purchased by rapper Jay-Z in 2015, is one of the least subscribed music streaming services, but it differentiates itself by claiming higher audio quality than other services.

It was recently acquired by Square, which is controlled by Jack Dorsey, cofounder of Twitter and a friend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s.

Dorsey might have had something to do with Tesla integrating Tidal inside its vehicles.

Tesla also introduced new “cold weather improvements.”

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

You can now enable front defrost and maintain your climate settings when clearing ice and snow. As usual, tap the fan icon and select Keep Climate On when parked.

Tesla also expanded the addition of a chime when activating Traffic-Aware Cruise Control to other markets than just China:

You will now receive an audio alert when Traffic-Aware Cruise Control is enabled. To disable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Traffic-Aware Cruise Control Chime

As we previously reported, Tesla was previously under pressure in China as it was reported that it had to recall “all cars delivered in China,” but the “recall” was actually just a software update to add the cruise control chime.

Tesla also added tutorials accessible in-car and made “British English” an official language.

There are also some vehicle-specific features in the software update, like improved active noise canceling in the new refreshed Model S and Model X.

