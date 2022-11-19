Quick Charge Podcast: November 19, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) drops to near value stock level, says analyst
- Tesla issues another ‘recall’ that is fixed with software update
- Tesla expands Supercharger access to non-Tesla EVs in Italy, now covers most of Europe
- Tesla lithium refinery project moves to private negotiations in Texas
- Tesla aims to produce 100 Tesla Semi electric trucks this year
- Elon Musk: ‘I have Tesla covered too’ as he sleeps at Twitter HQ
- Elon Musk has a successor in mind to be Tesla CEO
- Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why
- Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving Autopilot or FSD Beta
- Tesla exec pleads guilty to insider trading
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas construction workers sue for labor violations, claim unsafe conditions
- Is an ‘ID Golf’ in the works? VW leader says Golf brand will be carried into EV era
- VW’s strategy to catch Tesla fading with key $2B Trinity EV facility plans up in the air
- Vinfast hopes its new VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs make it the ‘EV manufacturer for everyone’
- GM secures nickel for EV ramp-up from Vale’s new Quebec Battery Valley factory
- Toyota shows second EV prototype, touting itself as a leader in electrification with beyond zero EV sales
- Check out this up-close look at the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 (video)
- Fisker Ocean SUV commences production in Austria on schedule
- Ford fighting electric vehicle bottlenecks with industrial automation giant
