Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving Autopilot or FSD Beta

Tesla has reported two new fatal crashes involving Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta to NHTSA, but the automaker is not releasing a lot of details.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its first report on “Safety Performance of Advanced Vehicle Technologies” earlier this year.
The report was about data on accidents involving vehicles equipped with driver-assist (ADAS) features, and as we reported at the time, Tesla Autopilot topped the list for the most crashes.
However, the data didn’t include miles driven with the driver-assist features, and Autopilot is suspected to also dominate on that metric, which would put the crashes in a different perspective.
Tesla has now reported dozens of new crashes to NHTSA, including two new fatal crashes while using ADAS features.
Here are the two reports of the fatal crashes:
The reports include a lot of redacted information that limit our understanding of those accidents.
It’s not clear if the crashes involved Autopilot or FSD Beta. NHTSA separates level 2 driver-assist systems and self-driving systems, but Tesla is reporting FSD Beta as a level 2 system despite its name.
A lot of items are listed as “unknown” in the reports despite Tesla having access to a lot of telemetrics in its vehicles.
One of the accidents also happened back in December 2021, but it is just being reported now. The other happened in September 2022, and it was reported in the latest batch of crashes reported by Tesla last month.
NHTSA has currently several ongoing investigations related to Tesla’s driver-assist features.
