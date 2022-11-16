Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving Autopilot or FSD Beta

 | Nov 16 2022 — 7:17 am PT
Tesla crash

Tesla has reported two new fatal crashes involving Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta to NHTSA, but the automaker is not releasing a lot of details.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its first report on “Safety Performance of Advanced Vehicle Technologies” earlier this year.

The report was about data on accidents involving vehicles equipped with driver-assist (ADAS) features, and as we reported at the time, Tesla Autopilot topped the list for the most crashes.

However, the data didn’t include miles driven with the driver-assist features, and Autopilot is suspected to also dominate on that metric, which would put the crashes in a different perspective.

Tesla has now reported dozens of new crashes to NHTSA, including two new fatal crashes while using ADAS features.

Here are the two reports of the fatal crashes:

Report IDReport VersionReporting EntityReport TypeReport MonthReport YearReport Submission DateVINVIN – UnknownSerial NumberMakeModelModel – UnknownModel YearModel Year – UnknownSame Vehicle IDMileageMileage – UnknownDriver / Operator TypeADAS/ADS VersionADAS/ADS Version – UnknownADAS/ADS Version CBIADS Equipped?Automation System Engaged?Operating EntityOperating Entity – UnknownSource – Complaint/ClaimSource – TelematicsSource – Law EnforcementSource – Field ReportSource – TestingSource – MediaSource – OtherSource – Other TextIncident DateIncident Date – UnknownNotice Received DateIncident Time (24:00)Incident Time – UnknownSame Incident IDLatitudeLatitude  – UnknownLongitudeLongitude – UnknownAddressAddress – UnknownCityCity – UnknownStateZip CodeZip Code – UnknownRoadway TypeRoadway SurfaceRoadway DescriptionPosted Speed Limit (MPH)Posted Speed Limit – UnknownLightingWeather – ClearWeather – SnowWeather – CloudyWeather – Fog/SmokeWeather – RainWeather – Severe WindWeather – UnknownWeather – OtherWeather – Other TextCrash WithHighest Injury SeverityProperty Damage?CP Pre-Crash MovementCP Any Air Bags Deployed?CP Was Vehicle Towed?CP Contact Area – Rear LeftCP Contact Area – LeftCP Contact Area – Front LeftCP Contact Area – RearCP Contact Area – TopCP Contact Area – FrontCP Contact Area – Rear RightCP Contact Area – RightCP Contact Area – Front RightCP Contact Area – BottomCP Contact Area – UnknownSV Pre-Crash MovementSV Any Air Bags Deployed?SV Was Vehicle Towed?SV Were All Passengers Belted?SV Precrash Speed (MPH)SV Pre-crash Speed – UnknownSV Contact Area – Rear LeftSV Contact Area – LeftSV Contact Area – Front LeftSV Contact Area – RearSV Contact Area – TopSV Contact Area – FrontSV Contact Area – Rear RightSV Contact Area – RightSV Contact Area – Front RightSV Contact Area – BottomSV Contact Area – UnknownData Availability – EDRData Availability – Police RptData Availability – TelematicsData Availability – ComplaintsData Availability – VideoData Availability – OtherData Availability – No DataData Availability – UnknownLaw Enforcement Investigating?Investigating AgencyInvestigating Agency – UnknownRep Ent Or Mfr Investigating?Investigating Officer NameInv. Officer Name – UnknownInvestigating Officer PhoneInv. Officer Phone – UnknownInvestigating Officer EmailInv. Officer Email – UnknownWithin ODD?Within ODD? – CBINarrativeNarrative – CBI?
13781-40111Tesla, Inc.1-Day

OCT-2022
Y
TeslaModel 3 
Y 
YConsumer[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION]YYNoADAS
 Y      
SEP-2022 OCT-2022
Y 
Y
Y[MAY CONTAIN PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION] 
YCA 
YUnknownUnknownUnknown
YUnknown      Y 
UnknownFatalityYesUnknownUnknownUnknown          YUnknownUnknownUnknownUnknown
Y          Y       YUnknown
YUnknown
Y
Y
Y[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION]Y[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION]Y
Report IDReport VersionReporting EntityReport TypeReport MonthReport YearReport Submission DateVINVIN – UnknownSerial NumberMakeModelModel – UnknownModel YearModel Year – UnknownSame Vehicle IDMileageMileage – UnknownDriver / Operator TypeADAS/ADS VersionADAS/ADS Version – UnknownADAS/ADS Version CBIADS Equipped?Automation System Engaged?Operating EntityOperating Entity – UnknownSource – Complaint/ClaimSource – TelematicsSource – Law EnforcementSource – Field ReportSource – TestingSource – MediaSource – OtherSource – Other TextIncident DateIncident Date – UnknownNotice Received DateIncident Time (24:00)Incident Time – UnknownSame Incident IDLatitudeLatitude  – UnknownLongitudeLongitude – UnknownAddressAddress – UnknownCityCity – UnknownStateZip CodeZip Code – UnknownRoadway TypeRoadway SurfaceRoadway DescriptionPosted Speed Limit (MPH)Posted Speed Limit – UnknownLightingWeather – ClearWeather – SnowWeather – CloudyWeather – Fog/SmokeWeather – RainWeather – Severe WindWeather – UnknownWeather – OtherWeather – Other TextCrash WithHighest Injury SeverityProperty Damage?CP Pre-Crash MovementCP Any Air Bags Deployed?CP Was Vehicle Towed?CP Contact Area – Rear LeftCP Contact Area – LeftCP Contact Area – Front LeftCP Contact Area – RearCP Contact Area – TopCP Contact Area – FrontCP Contact Area – Rear RightCP Contact Area – RightCP Contact Area – Front RightCP Contact Area – BottomCP Contact Area – UnknownSV Pre-Crash MovementSV Any Air Bags Deployed?SV Was Vehicle Towed?SV Were All Passengers Belted?SV Precrash Speed (MPH)SV Pre-crash Speed – UnknownSV Contact Area – Rear LeftSV Contact Area – LeftSV Contact Area – Front LeftSV Contact Area – RearSV Contact Area – TopSV Contact Area – FrontSV Contact Area – Rear RightSV Contact Area – RightSV Contact Area – Front RightSV Contact Area – BottomSV Contact Area – UnknownData Availability – EDRData Availability – Police RptData Availability – TelematicsData Availability – ComplaintsData Availability – VideoData Availability – OtherData Availability – No DataData Availability – UnknownLaw Enforcement Investigating?Investigating AgencyInvestigating Agency – UnknownRep Ent Or Mfr Investigating?Investigating Officer NameInv. Officer Name – UnknownInvestigating Officer PhoneInv. Officer Phone – UnknownInvestigating Officer EmailInv. Officer Email – UnknownWithin ODD?Within ODD? – CBINarrativeNarrative – CBI?
13781-39002Tesla, Inc.1-Day

SEP-20225YJ3E1EB3KF N/ATeslaModel 3 2019 f3ff35df9cc2a8018535 Consumer[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION] YNoADAS
  Y     
DEC-2021 SEP-202203:39 b1051e5d6cc60be[MAY CONTAIN PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION] [MAY CONTAIN PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION] [MAY CONTAIN PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION] Palm Springs CA [MAY CONTAIN PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION] UnknownUnknownUnknown Zone Y       
FatalityUnknownUnknownYYYY  Y    StoppedYesUnknownUnknown       YYY  Y Y YY  Unknown
YUnknown
Y
Y
Y[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION]Y[REDACTED, MAY CONTAIN CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS INFORMATION]Y

The reports include a lot of redacted information that limit our understanding of those accidents.

It’s not clear if the crashes involved Autopilot or FSD Beta. NHTSA separates level 2 driver-assist systems and self-driving systems, but Tesla is reporting FSD Beta as a level 2 system despite its name.

A lot of items are listed as “unknown” in the reports despite Tesla having access to a lot of telemetrics in its vehicles.

One of the accidents also happened back in December 2021, but it is just being reported now. The other happened in September 2022, and it was reported in the latest batch of crashes reported by Tesla last month.

NHTSA has currently several ongoing investigations related to Tesla’s driver-assist features.

