Vinfast hopes its new VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs make it the ‘EV manufacturer for everyone’

Vinfast is quickly becoming a sneaky bet in the EV market after adding two new electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, to its US lineup. With a four-electric SUV portfolio, one in each of the most popular segments, Vinfast is looking to become the “EV manufacturer for everyone.”

After Vinfast delivered its first electric model, the VF e34, making it the first EV sold in Vietnam, the company set its sights on becoming a global electric vehicle maker.

Vinfast is part of Vietnam’s largest private enterprise, Vingroup, which focuses on creating a “better life for people” with its sustainable technology and services.

The automaker made waves in the EV market after introducing the VF 8 and VF 9 at last year’s LA Auto Show. Within 48 hours of opening reservations for the electric SUVs, Vinfast says it received 24,000 global orders.

To align its strategy of becoming a global EV powerhouse, Vinfast vowed to end internal combustion vehicle (ICE) production by the end of 2022 while unveiling an electric model in every auto segment.

Vinfast delivered its first 100 VF 8 electric SUVs in September, reiterating its intentions to become a global brand. The company said the next batch (around 5,000) will be shipped to the United States, Canada, and Europe starting in November 2022, so customers could expect to start receiving them by the end of the year.

US customers will now have access to another two electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, as Vinfast gives us a closer look at what we can expect.

Vinfast reveals details for two new electric SUVs available in the US

At the LA Auto Show, Vinfast gave a first look at what US-based customers can expect from the automaker’s smaller EV SUV models co-crafted with the famous Italian design house Torino Design.

Vinfast CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, explains the significance of adding two new electric models in North America, stating:

The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone.

The VF 7 is the company’s compact SUV, slightly bigger than the VF 6, that combines a “dynamic” exterior with a modern tech-focused interior. Vinfast highlights the shape of the compact SUV with its signature front LED bar and dramatic curves.

Vinfast’s VF 6, on the other hand, is a smaller electric crossover, which the company says is for those seeking a “technologically advanced EV driving experience.”

The automaker’s smaller SUV features a “modern, spacious interior,” with the central focal point being the large touchscreen interface. See how the two models compare with the preliminary specifications below.

VF 6 Eco VF 6 Plus VF 7 Eco VF 7 Plus Wheelbase 107.5 in

2,730.0 mm 107.5 in

2,730.0 mm 111.8 in

2840.0 mm 111.8 in

2840.0 mm Length 166.9 in

4,238 mm 166.9 in

4,238 mm 178.9 in

4,545 mm 178.9 in

4,545 mm Width 71.7 in

1,820 mm 71.7 in

1,820 mm 74.4 in

1,890 mm 74.4 in

1,890 mm Height 62.8 in

1,594 mm 62.8 in

1,594 mm 64.4 in

1,635.75 mm 64.4 in

1,635.75 mm Power (max) 174 HP

130 kW 201 HP

150 kW 201 HP

150 kW 349 HP

260 kW Torque (max) 184 ft-lb

250 Nm 228 ft-lb

310 Nm 228 ft-lb

310 Nm 368 ft-lb

500 N Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD AWD Seat material Cloth & Vegan Leather Vegan Leather Cloth Premium Vegan Leather Roof Steel Panoramic Glassroof Steel Panoramic Glassroof Preliminary specifications are subject to change

Like other Vinfast EVs, the two additional electric SUVs in the United States will include advanced safety features while owners can have peace of mind with a 10-year unlimited mileage or lifetime warranty on the battery.