Semi-Solid State Batteries Debut on Zendure SuperBase V [Video]

Zendure shocks the world of clean energy with their affordable and super powerful SUPERBASE V. This modular energy storage product is brining a wealth of industry firsts, for a comparatively budget price. The SuberBase V removes the guess work and work-arounds that are common in the backup storage world, and replaces them with cutting edge tech and plug-and-play features.

If you haven’t heard of Zendure, they are a global clean energy technology company that has been around since 2013. Their attendance at 2022’s IFA show really rocked the boat when they showed off this product and even clenched a Phandroid “Best Of IFA” award, as well as being well received by the press.

Previously, they made all sorts of devices from mobile batteries, smart home panels, smart plugs, and even satellite batteries. It really is no wonder this clean energy company was ready to tackle heavy duty portable and home energy solutions.

Full Power, Any Use

Their product really is paving the way. The Zendure SUPERBASE V is full of firsts and industry leading technology. Possibilities are quite endless. For example, you could use it as a home back up if the power goes out. You could power your RV if you’re out on the road. Or imagine doing some remote work on site or location outdoors and you needed some power. No matter the situation, even for glamping, the SUPERBASE has your back.

They got some extremely cool technology to make this the best go-to option for you or your family too. We really like these semi-solid-state batteries. What that means for the layman is that it’s not exactly a solid-state battery but takes advantages of all the benefits of one. The technology allows it to be much safer and more energy dense. This is really the future of battery chemistry, and they are one of the pioneers of using it in a product. Soon, it may be in eBikes, cars, toothbrushes, and much more. So, kudos to Zendure for leading the way.

Dual Power

Plugs are aplenty with just about every port you can imagine. You can plug in your EV, RV, or even just some good old fashion AV. But what we really want to highlight here is the 120v and 240v dual output. This is the first time ever that a product that can power both your 240v heavy duty items and your 120v items at the same time. It really makes it the perfect must-have backup for a power outage or just going off grid for a while.

Stacking Power

The big seller here though is its modular ability. Many products promise ‘modular’ solutions, but the SUPERBASE V actually delivers. Just some of the many modular working examples include a home panel with EV outlets, 400W solar panels, 32W rigid solar panels, and satellite plugs. You can even get more control by using it with the Zendure app as well as both Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

But the real king of modular performance here is this satellite battery. This thing is a power beast, and you can stack on top of your SUPERBASE V and it will increase its capacity. The best thing is you can stack multiple batteries on top to continually add power. And guess what? No wires! That’s right, it hops right on top with its simple interface.

Zendure SuperBase Price

So, let’s talk pricing. Will it cost an arm and a leg? Well, actually, not really. Right now, it is on Kickstarer for some amazing backer pricing, but if you missed it, don’t worry at all. Zendure is all about affordable clean energy done right. Part of that is competitive pricing that really makes this product a no-brainer. As someone who works in this field, trust us, any other solutions offering 4 whole days of a home back up is going to cost far more. Let’s just say Zendure does it for thousands less, and that is no joke.

Wrapping up, this thing is a big winner in our book. We forgot to mention it’s fast charging, which is another favorite, this thing can really soak up the juice. And its even got solar panels! When you add that in the mix, it really opens your mind to what can be possible with the Zendure SuperBase V. We dare say it is a freeing device. With this, you can really go anywhere and do anything. If you were tied to a desk and office like us before, just having one of these would let us work on the road. Or it could provide safety for our familes during a natural disaster. Or we could use it to get more juice out of our EV’s on the road between pitstops. We could go on and on, but you get the idea. This really is a game changer, and we are so excited for the future that Zendure is creating with products like this.