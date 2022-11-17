Bugatti’s most affordable EV just got a $201 discount to $999 in New Green Deals

Owning a Bugatti is no longer limited to just the wealthy elite. The iconic car brand’s first electric scooter, the Bugatti 9.0, is on sale for $201 off right now at Wellbots. Dropping to $999 from $1,200, this electric scooter from Bugatti will let you ride around in style without a single drop of gas or oil this fall and winter. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Wellbots is offering the Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter in all three colors for $999 shipped with the code BUGATTI at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal marks the second discount that we’ve seen all-time, coming within $80 of the best price only seen once before at Costco, and marking the lowest discount outside of that. Normally, when you think of Bugatti, likely what comes to mind is a multi-million dollar hypercar. However, this electric scooter is affordable enough that most in the market for an e-scooter could pick it up. Delivering a 600W motor, the Bugatti 9.0 can travel as fast at 18.6 MPH and the three different riding modes let you go for up to 25 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The unique design packs base lights, an EB monogram that’s projected out the back, and there are even dual turn signals, a brake light, and even headlight. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about Bugatti’s first EV release.

ONYX LZR e-bikes see exclusive first post-launch discount at up to $560 off from $1,839

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 20% discount on the latest ONYX LZR e-bike lineup. There’s up to $560 in savings available and pricing starts at $1,839 when you use the code TOYS20 at checkout. The more powerful 900W ONYX LZR is discounted to $2,329.20 with the sale, saving you the most today at $560 off. Launching back in August for $2,799, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked as it was on sale for $2,000 when pre-orders were live, making this the first post-launch sale.

The 900W ONYX LZR features up to 70 miles of range depending on what mode you choose before it’s time to plug back in. It can hit speeds of up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode as well, which is quite fast all things considered. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that with a 70-mile range battery it’ll take up to seven hours to charge it at 2A, meaning you should likely plug it in overnight to have enough power to ride the next day.

Of course, the ONYX LZR e-bikes require no gas or oil to function, making them a solid choice for your green commuting needs. Plus, it can be nice to get some fresh air when riding to or from work, heading to the store, or just driving over to a friend’s house. All-in-all, these e-bikes are a fantastic choice for traversing the city at all times of the year. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi smart thermostat upgrades your heating at 2022 low of $79

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79 shipped. Down from $115 at Amazon, this marks a new 2022 all-time low that we’ve tracked and matches the best prices that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Compatible with all three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this thermostat makes it easy to change the temperature with voice commands. It’s also easy to install, and the Sensi monitors the performance and efficiency of your HVAC system to give you usage reports, alerts, and maintenance reminders. Keep reading for more.

