Largest bus dealer in the US tackling the transportation crisis with custom Ford E-Transit EVs

 | Nov 15 2022 — 11:21 am PT
Custom-Ford-e-transit-6

The largest bus and transport services vehicle dealer in the US, Creative Bus Sales, is teaming up with Forest River Bus to meet the surging demand for zero-emission paratransit electric vans. Creative Bus Sales says it will have 1,000 Ford E-Transit EVs customized by Forest river available by the end of 2022.

Zero-emission electric vehicles are rolling out at a record pace, yet it’s still not quick enough.

In particular, electric vans and buses are in low supply due to parts shortages that stem from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and even more so when it comes to paratransit EVs.

As a leading commercial van producer, Ford has done its part in releasing the fully electric E-Transit. Customers began disclosing E-Transit sales in July 2022, reporting a demanding 95% share of the electric van market.

Although several competitors have released electric vans since, the Ford E-Transit remains in high demand, selling 770 in October for a total of 5,157 in 2022.

Meanwhile, with limited supply and surging demand for electric vans, organizations and municipalities are having a hard time filling their fleets.

Several transportation trade groups took it upon themselves, writing a letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, shedding light on the crisis and urging the government to step in. The letter stated:

We need your assistance in securing more chassis for the small bus marketplace so the
trips to vital health care appointments (like dialysis); to congregate meal sites and grocery
stores; to work and education; and to other social services that these types of buses
typically serve can safely continue.

Creative Bus Sales is working with Forest River to address the situation with custom Ford E-Transit vans.

An immediate solution with custom Ford E-Transit EV vans

The nation’s largest bus dealer says it has nearly 1,000 FTA-compliant Ford E-Transit EV vans available to help meet the overwhelming demand.

According to the company, the electric chassis Ford E-Transit uses around 40% fewer parts and labor to build, making it an ideal option to help solve the crisis.

TJ Matijevich, VP and General Manager of Creative Bus Sales, explains the benefits of the new partnership, stating:

We are proud to offer the largest quantity of Ford E-Transit vehicles and provide a quick solution to a pressing need.

Creative Bus says it will significantly expand the availability of its custom Ford E-Transit through 2023, as Mr. Matijevich adds:

This solution enables many organizations to introduce electrified vehicles into their fleet for the first time, without the need for extensive charging infrastructure or a heavy cost burden to manage. We see this as a turning point for many cities and businesses that haven’t yet stepped into electrified vehicles.

The custom Ford E-Transit features flexible seating with room for 12 passengers or up to two ADA-approved wheelchair positions. The custom electric van includes a 5-year, 100,000-mile warranty, and an 8-year battery warranty through Ford. Take a look at the specs below.

  • Base Chassis: Ford Transit 350 (medium roof)
  • Motor: Ford OEM electric motor
  • Power: 198 kW/ 266 hp
  • Battery: 68 kWh
  • On Board Power: 10.5 kW
  • Accessibility: rear power wheelchair lift (optional)
  • Cargo: rear luggage area (optional)

