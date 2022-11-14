Tesla to hold rare event for Tesla Semi deliveries on Dec. 1

Tesla confirmed that it is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Tesla Semi deliveries. More details about the production version of the electric truck could be released.

While Tesla used to hold regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs, the automaker moved away from them since the pandemic and instead held Battery Day and AI Day events annually.

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla wouldn’t unveil new vehicles for a while as it focuses on ramping up production of its existing vehicle programs.

But now we learn that Tesla will hold a rare event for the start of deliveries and unveiling of a new production-version vehicle: Tesla Semi.

While the automaker hasn’t officially announced the event, Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations, confirmed it by announcing that Tesla will hold a random drawing for retail shareholders to join:

If you want to attend the Semi delivery event as a retail shareholder, please make sure you have a verified shareholder status on our IR website (unverified manual submissions are eligible if the paperwork is correct). We'll be doing a random draw where 1 share = 1 entry. https://t.co/odL8a0t43L — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) November 11, 2022

The executive is referencing the new Tesla Shareholder Platform that the company launched this summer to offer new features to its retail shareholders.

It now sounds like one of the first uses of the platform is going to be this drawing for the Tesla Semi event.

As is usually the case for Tesla delivery events, the automaker is expected to not only hand over the first vehicles to customers, but it should also hold a presentation about the vehicle program, which is long overdue for the Tesla Semi.

Tesla Semi was first unveiled in 2017, and the production version was delayed several times. Last summer, Tesla offered a small update on the production version, but the automaker is expected to release more details, including the price and more configurations beyond roughly “300 miles” and “500 miles” of range.

More details on the efficiency of the truck beyond “less than 2 kWh per mile” that Tesla currently quotes would also be welcomed by customers.

Electrek’s Take

We need more efficiency and pricing details to do the math on the Tesla Semi and really understand its potential impact on the trucking industry.

There could also be a surprise at the event. After all, Tesla unveiled the new Roadster as a surprise at the original Tesla Semi unveiling, and the Roadster is also due for an update.

It might be wishful thinking, but I think a new Roadster prototype, or even an early production look since the new Roadster is supposed to arrive next year, would be cool to see and bring back some of the fun that came with Tesla events.