Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save big on Schwinn’s e-bike at $1,000 off

This week, Woot is offering a number of Schwinn traditional and electric bicycles at various prices. Our top pick from the sale is the Schwinn Coston CE Adult Hybrid E-Bike at $699.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $1,700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for riders up to 6 foot 4 inches, this e-bike is great for getting around your town this fall and winter. The battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge depending on the riding conditions and the pedals run on a 7-speed trigger shifter with smooth gear changes for easier riding. There are also disc brakes for plenty of stopping power as well as both an integrated headlight and taillight so you can be seen at night. Of course, not a single drop of gas and oil is required to use this bike since it’s battery-powered.

Anker’s latest portable power stations now on sale from $200 with up to $300 pre-winter deals

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its portable power stations to get in some last-minute fall camping trips or power the tailgate through colder weather. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new Anker 1,024Wh PowerHouse Power Station marked down to $799.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is now undercutting our previous mention by $100 in order to land at a new all-time low. You can also save on this bundle package with two 100W solar panels at $300 off for a true off-grid setup and another all-time low.

Anker’s recently-released power station arrives with one of the more capable internal batteries on the market thanks to 1,024Wh of reliable LiFePO4 energy for bringing on trips or just having around for some added peace of mind. For actually putting that power to use, you’ll find six AC outlets as well as three 100W USB-C PD ports, a pair of USB-A slots, and a car socket.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat hits best price of the year in time for winter at $179 (Save $70)

Several retailers are now offering the best prices of the year on the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat, with Amazon leading the way at $179 shipped. Over at Best Buy, you’ll pay $1 more. In either case, this is down from the usual $249 going rate and a new 2022 low at $6 under our previous mention with a total of $70 in savings. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the winter weather inconsistently begins rolling in, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Schwinn e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Schwinn e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

