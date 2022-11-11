EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale offers great deals on power stations + solar panels

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. From weekend camping trips to powering a whole household in a blackout, EcoFlow offers a portable power + solar combination for everyone. Check out the great deals below.

RIVER mini – Power at hand

Throw 210Wh of portable power in your backpack and be at ease knowing you’ve got power anywhere. RIVER mini weighs only 6.3 pounds, so it’s built for portability. It can power eight devices at once, and it only takes an hour to recharge to 80%.

Normally the EcoFlow RIVER mini is $349, but at 46% off, it’s now $189 for Black Friday. You can buy it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

RIVER 2 – The best entry-level portable power station

RIVER 2 can be fully charged in 60 minutes so you’re ready for the next getaway or last-minute trip. Weighing only 7.7 pounds, RIVER 2 provides grab-and-go power for camping, hiking, or any adventure. LFP battery cells allow you to use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3,000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. With a 300W output, RIVER 2 is able to power 99% of consumer electronics and can power six devices simultaneously.

Normally the EcoFlow RIVER 2 retails for $299, but it’s now on sale for $219. You can buy it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

DELTA 2 – An essential home portable power station

DELTA 2 is a household must-have that provides power – and peace of mind – during outages. With a base capacity of 1kWh that’s expandable to 3kWh, DELTA 2 can keep your essential devices running during a blackout. Its huge 1800W output is enough to power 90% of appliances including refrigerators, hair dryers, and water heaters. It also charges seven times faster than the competition, taking just 50 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80%, and 80 minutes to 100%. To combat rising utility bills, users can fully recharge DELTA 2 via solar in as little as three hours. Weighing only 27 pounds, it’s also perfect for everyday needs or for backyard parties.

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 normally retails for $999, but it’s now 10% off, at $899. You can buy it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

DELTA Max – A home backup power master

A single DELTA Max unit packs a 2kWh capacity that is expandable up to 6kWh with DELTA Max smart extra batteries. This means when a blackout hits, you can continue to power important home needs such as your fridge and lights for hours on end. With EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, DELTA Max can power heavy-duty devices up to 3400W. Plus, DELTA Max charges up safely and rapidly from 0-80% in just 65 minutes.

The EcoFlow DELTA Max’s regular price is normally $2,099, and at 24% off, it’s now on sale for $1,599. You can buy it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

DELTA Pro – A portable and powerful home battery

With a 3.6KWh capacity, DELTA Pro is able to support an average family’s power needs for an entire day, making it ideal for emergency use. With an industry-leading output of 3,600W, DELTA Pro can power more than 99% of appliances including air conditioners and space heaters. It supports six different charging methods (the grid, solar, gas, wind, etc.) and it’s the world’s first portable power station that can be charged by EV charging stations. It can be fully recharged in 1.8 hours by any of the 35,000 Level 2 AC EV charging stations across the US. It can also be fully recharged by a wall socket in 2.7 hours, enabling users to store enough energy before an emergency outage.

Normally the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is $3,699, but with 18% off, it’s now $3,199 for Black Friday. You can buy it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

DELTA Pro + Dual Fuel Generator – The ultimate home backup solution

Even DELTA Pro’s capacity may not be enough during extended blackouts. The Dual Fuel Generator uses both standard gas and propane (LPG) to provide as much as 20kWh of extra power. Charging DELTA Pro in just 2.7 hours and with up to 12.5 hours of runtime with LPG alone, families can rest easy knowing that they always have a reliable energy source. Together, the Delta Pro + Dual Fuel Generator can power homes for six days, delivering peace of mind in emergencies as well as off-grid living possibilities.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro + Dual Fuel Generator’s MSRP is $3,699, and can be had in this Black Friday sale for 19% off, at $4,299. You can buy them at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

110W Solar Panel

EcoFlow’s 110W Solar Panel can recharge RIVER mini in two hours and RIVER 2 in three hours. For larger-capacity solar generators like the DELTA 2 and DELTA Pro, users can chain multiple 110W Solar Panels together to reach a higher input. For example, four sets of 110W Solar Panels can fully recharge DELTA 2 in three hours. Designed with a rubber handle and flexible bracket stand, the solar panel’s angle can be adjusted by up to 45 degrees. It’s also waterproof, so no need to worry if it gets wet.

Normally $399, the 110W Solar Panel is 50% off so can be bought for $199. You can find it at the EcoFlow webstore or on Amazon.

Special bonus deals

Every order over $5,000 will include a free DELTA mini that usually retails for $999.

Every order over $3,000 will include a free RIVER mini that usually retails for $349.

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale will also feature further discounts on a wide variety of other bundles and star products, so to check those out by clicking here.

For an extra 8% off on top of EcoFlow’s great Black Friday discounts, use the promo code EFBF8OFF at checkout at both the EcoFlow webstore and on Amazon.