First look: Tesla’s new Quicksilver Model Y

Tesla has publicly displayed the Model Y with the new multi-coat Quicksilver paint for the first time. What do you think?

Tesla electric vehicle buyers have been waiting for new paint options for a long time.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors, but the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.

Late last year, three new colors appeared in the Tesla app – hinting at potential new color options:

Deep Crimson Multicoat

Abyss Blue Multicoat

Mercury Silver Metallic

However, they have yet to make it to Tesla’s online configurator for people to order them despite Tesla having ramped up production at Gigafactory Berlin where it is operating this new paint shop enabling those new colors.

In March, Musk finally confirmed that the first two new colors are coming – silver and red – but it wasn’t until last month that Tesla announced them officially and unveiled them in a new video.

The two new colors are “Midnight Cherry Red” and “Quicksilver.”

The Cherry Red has only been seen in Tesla’s own promotional video to announce the new colors, but the automaker has now brought a Model Y Quicksilver to the 2022 Zurich auto show in Switzerland.

People visiting the show have posted videos of the vehicle, giving us our first real-world look at the new color:

We can see the depth of the color resulting in different looks depending on the light, which is enabled by Tesla’s multi-coat paint that it is applying in its new paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin.

Since it is only produced in Berlin for now, the color is only available on the Model Y, the only vehicle currently in production at Gigafactory Berlin, and in European and Middle Eastern markets.

What do you think of the new Model Y Quick Silver? Let us know in the comment section below.