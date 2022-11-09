Electrek’s new site and new OpenWeb comments

Hello, and welcome to the newly updated Electrek website (if you aren’t reading this on Google News, Apple News, RSS, etc). We’ve spent the last year working on a cleaner, easier look and feel, and together with our partners at 10up, we have created the new Electrek.co.

We’d love to get some feedback in the comments… and speaking of comments…

Not only is the site updated, we’ve moved from Disqus comments to OpenWeb, which is evolving much faster and has created a great set of moderation tools to help us surface the gold in comments and throw out the trash. It also has better nesting options than Disqus, and we’re even bringing the top/featured comment right into the stories via widget.

OpenWeb is used by WSJ, AOL, Yahoo, and many other major publishing platforms.

Over the past few months, we’ve been slowly rolling it out across our network. If you visit 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys, DroneDJ, Space Explored, or Connect the Watts, you can already get a feel for how it works. OpenWeb is a much faster platform than we currently use, so we know readers will appreciate it. A new ‘Popular in the Community’ section will appear under posts highlighting some of the most active conversations on the site that might be worth your time. Below is a screenshot from 9to5Google.

We know you have countless options for your EV and green energy news, reviews, and commentary, so we appreciate each and every reader who is part of our community. All the comments and conversations on the Disqus platform will remain, and OpenWeb will only be used for new posts. You will need to sign up for a new account, and there will be plenty of one-click logins through your favorite social networks – or you can register for an account with just your email address. Sign-in with Apple is on the road map with OpenWeb as well.