Segway’s ZING C8 kick scooter is safe for kids to ride at $150 (Amazon low) in New Green Deals

While most electric scooters focus on adults having fun, the kids shouldn’t be left out too. That’s where the Segway Ninebot ZING C8 electric scooter comes in. On sale today for $150, this is matching the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only once before. What makes the ZING C8 safe for kids is that the motor won’t kick in until your young one is traveling at least 1.9 MPH, preventing them from being surprised from sudden acceleration. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Let your kids ride around on the Segway ZING C8 electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot ZING C8 Electric Kick Scooter for Kids at $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s $50 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon for this model. The 180W motor allows the ZING C8 to ride up to 10 MPH for as far as 6.2 miles on a single charge, making it a great way for kids to get around the neighborhood with you on fall evenings. However, the motor won’t actually kick in until the riding speed reaches 1.9 MPH as a safety feature, in order to keep kids from getting hurt with the scooter suddenly accelerating when they’re not ready for it. The ZING C8 can easily be carried in a hand as well, since it folds flat and only weighs 17.4 pounds making it easy to transport too. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to function, thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery.

NIU electric scooters with 40-mile range now 25% off with our exclusive code from $449

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 25% off on the NIU KQi2 Pro, NIU KQi3 Pro, and NIU KQi3 Max electric scooters. We’ll start off by talking about the entry-level KQi2 Pro, which comes in at $449.25 shipped when you use the code TOYS25 at checkout. Down from a $599 list price, and $539 sale at Best Buy right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This electric scooter has the ability to ride at up to 17.6 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge. This means you can easily traverse around the city without walking or without using any gas and oil. The NIU KQi2 Pro can also handle a maximum slope of 15%, which means it can climb hills with relative ease. Learn more about the NIU brand.

Also on sale today is the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Scooter, which comes in at $599.25 with the code TOYS25 at checkout. This is also 25% off and knocks $200 off its normal going rate. With the ability to go for up to 31 miles per charge, it can also reach speeds of up to 20 MPH, taking things up a notch compared to the KQi2 Pro above. On top of those upgrades, the KQi3 Pro can also handle maximum slopes of 20%, which allows it to climb more steep angles compared to the model on sale above.

However, the most powerful model discounted today is the NIU KQi3 Max. Down to $749.25 from $999 with the code TOYS25 at checkout, this electric scooter offers the best bang for your buck right now from NIU. Taking things up a notch, the KQi3 Max can support riders of up to 265 pounds, while the two models above max out at 220 pounds. It also can go for over 40 miles per charge and reach top speeds of over 20 MPH. You’ll also be able to traverse up to a 25% slope with the KQi3 Max as well, meaning it’s far more capable than either model we’ve already talked about today. So, if you’re looking for the best scooter to get around the city with, be sure to consider the KQi3 Max.

Renogy’s Phoenix 300 power station packs 60W USB-C PD, more at $200

Renogy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Phoenix 300 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, coming within $20 of the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. With two 110V outlets capable of delivering 200W of power, this portable power station is perfect for running your campsite or even using in case of an emergency. On top of the dual AC outlets, there’s a 60W USB-C port and 18W USB-A to keep your portable devices charged as well. The Phoenix 300 can be recharged via a car 12V input, 60W USB-C wall charger, or solar panel depending on what works best for your setup. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to run this electric power station.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Segway electric scooter on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Segway electric scooter on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.