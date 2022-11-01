Quick Charge Podcast: November 1, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes
- Tesla is still looking for a leader at Gigafactory Texas
- Dodge performance parts boost future muscle car EVs horsepower with 800V Banshee system
- Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech
- NIO EV deliveries climbed 174% YOY in October to 10,059 but fell from September
- XPeng’s G9 arrives as first unmodified, mass-produced EV to qualify for autonomous robotaxi testing
- EU and US discussing an exemption that would include EVs from European members in US tax credits
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.