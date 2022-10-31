Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech

Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.

You may notice more Ford electric vehicles roaming around your neighborhood as the automaker continues to see soaring interest in its EV models.

Is it the instant torque, superior technology, or smooth, emissions-free ride? Either way, EVs are finally getting the attention they deserve. However, electric vehicle drivers are finding their ride offers more than just getting them from point A to point B.

Ford’s electric vehicles, in particular the F-150 Lightning, have been used to provide portable power during emergencies, such as during a Kentucky flood and, more recently, Hurricane Ian.

Ford’s electric vehicles were even used to make a movie set in the forest, powering everything from on-set effects to cameras and even the production crew’s coffee maker.

How is this possible, you ask? Ford’s electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lighting and E-Transit, are equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, or what Ford calls Pro Power Onboard.

Pro Power Onboard converts Ford’s EVs into powerful mobile generators with up to 9.6 kW power and 11 outlets. Four in the Mega Power Frunk, two inside, four in the bed, and last but not least, a 240V in the bed.

The power generation is plenty to provide backup energy or even make a movie, but a few Ford EV drivers are taking it a step further, using their electric vehicles to enhance the holiday spirit. Halloween is a time when ghosts and goblins “come alive,” and Ford’s electric vehicles are powering up the festivities like never before.

Ford electric vehicles are upgrading the Halloween experience

Jace Craft Miller and Justin Koenig, from Clevland, Ohio, were among the first to order the Ford F-150 Lightning after it was unveiled in May 2021. After test-driving one at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center launch event in Dearborn, they were sold and couldn’t wait for to get their hands on one.

They were able to submit their order for the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER model in June 2022, with the EV truck arriving on October 7, just in time for Halloween. Jace and Justin were excited it came before the holidays so they could recreate their display on their Mustang Mach-E model last Halloween.

“Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand!” 🧙🏼🧹🐈‍⬛ Happy All Hallows EVe friends! 🎃🧛🏾👻@jimfarley98 @mrlevine @ebergg 🛻⚡️🛻⚡️🛻⚡️🛻⚡️🛻⚡️ https://t.co/MYFNQlfhLo pic.twitter.com/et7sDq4gkb — Jace Craft-Miller 🤓🏎️💨⚡️ (@jacecraftmiller) October 31, 2022 Jace Craft-Miller and Jason Koenig Ford electric vehicles

The couple took two work lamps with a couple of Philips Hue bulbs and plugged them into the outlets of the Mega Power Frunk. They then grabbed all the pumpkins and decorations they could find to fill the Frunk.

Since Jace and Justin live on a main road, they say they don’t get many trick-or-treaters, but they say this is a fun way to participate in the Halloween festivities.

Jace tells me the “experience has really been above and beyond anything we imaged,” adding, “we knew it would be good, but it’s so quiet and quick.”

Both of them work in the roofing industry in Clevland, and they use the Ford F-150 Lightning out in the field every day. Since a ladder and roofing gear are always in the bed, they enjoy the added Frunk storage room.

Although the boating season is coming to an end in most places, Jace tells me they were able to get out once this past weekend and were “pleasantly surprised with the efficiency” of towing their 21-foot 5,000 lb boat.

Joe’s F-150 Lightning Lariat XR

Joe from New York used his Ford electric truck to power the 9-foot Jack Skellington (pictured above) from the 240V outlet in the bed while the spotlights, light-up pumpkins, and animatronic Jack Skellington were plugged into the Mega Power Frunk.

Joe received his Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat XR on June 3 and told me he has loved “every mile driven” of the 11,000 miles so far. He says he has done more road-tripping this past summer than ever before.

With the “acceleration of a sportscar,” Joe says it’s the most luxurious truck he has driven after driving them for over 10 years. He too has used the Ford Lightning to tow. Joe took his 36-foot, 9,500 lb travel trailer to Cape Cod, Maine.

https://twitter.com/Dadalorian13/status/1586138472334729216/photo/1

Frunk or treat is on 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/os4YGu7dLF — Cory LaViska (@claviska) October 29, 2022 Cory LaViska Ford F-150 Lightning

Cory, another Ford-150 Lightning driver, used his electric truck for a convenient trick-or-treating spot for the neighborhood.

