Meet the UK’s fastest EV charger: 62 miles of range in 3 minutes

UK charging network operator Gridserve has installed a 360 kW-capable electric vehicle charger – which the company claims is the UK’s fastest – at its pioneering electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex.

Gridserve has branded the Terra 360, made by ABB, as “High Power.” The company says the High Power is “able to provide a maximum 360 kW of power, meaning it has the ability to add around 62 miles of range in three minutes or fully charge an electric car in less than 15 minutes.” (For comparison, the Tesla Supercharger has a max charging rate of 250 kW.)

Keep in mind that Gridserve is planning for the future with the High Power, as few electric cars are currently capable of a charging speed of 360 kW. The Porsche Taycan has a max charging capacity (peak) of up to 270 kW, for example.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said (via Fleet News):

It is fantastic to have the UK’s first 360 kW capable charger open to the public at Braintree Electric Forecourt. By installing this latest innovation now, we are offering state-of-the-art charging technology to our customers. It can be used with a variety of electric vehicles including HGVs and cars towing caravans.

The High Power charger offers dual charging, so two EVs will be able to charge at the same time, and it will dynamically distribute the power between both vehicles.

The High Power charger now on trial features a pair of CCS connectors, but Gridserve says it will support both CCS and CHAdeMO connector types for High Power DC charging.

The Braintree High Power pilot charger is now open to the public, and usage is being monitored.

Gridserve already has 350kW EV chargers on offer. Every charging minute saved counts.

