Bluetti’s frightfully good solar + storage sale slices hundreds of dollars off for Halloween

BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

BUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

Weighing just 10 pounds, the EB3A is one of BLUETTI’s most compact and portable solar generators. It features a 268 Wh LiFePO4 battery, nine versatile outlets, and the wireless charging pad on the top is a nice perk. The EB3A is great for camping, RV trips, and other on-the-go activities.

EB3A is on sale for $239, down from $299.

BLUETTI AC200 Series – powerful generalists

The Bluetti AC200P and AC200MAX are all-rounders. They can quickly power your house in the event of a power outage as well as keep you powered up when you’re off grid.

AC200P and combos

BUETTI AC200P

The AC200P features a 2000W inverter and a 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery that gives it a long lifespan (10 years at a circle per day) and excellent performance.

Its 17 versatile outlets ensure every device can be juiced up in a timely manner.

AC200P is on sale for $1,399, down from $1,599.

The AC200P’s capacity is expandable: If it’s connected to the B230 or B300 boosters (see below), the AC200P’s capacity will reach 4048Wh and 5072Wh, respectively.

A XT90-P090D connection cable worth $89 will be included free for those who buy the AC200P or the combo of either the AC200P+B230 or AC200P+B300.

AC200P+B230 is on sale for $2,698, down from $3,098.

AC200P+B300 is on sale for $3,298, down from $3,898.

There are seven ways to top up the unit’s power, including wall outlets, the car, a gas generator, and solar panels.

If you use solar, the AC200P gets a maximum of 600W solar input with three PV200 solar panels, or 700W with two PV350 solar panels. When 400W AC input is combined with 700W solar charging, AC200P can be fully recharged within three hours.

AC200MAX and combos

BUETTI AC200MAX

The AC200MAX is rarely discounted, so here’s a sweet treat: BLUETTI has dropped between $100 and $400 off the AC200MAX and its combos.

AC200MAX is on sale for $1,799, down from $1,899.

For example, the AC200MAX with one B230 expansion battery pack will cost only $2,999, down from $3,298.

The AC200MAX – an upgrade from the AC200P – comes with a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2200W pure sine wave inverter. AC200MAX can also expand its capacity with two B230 or B300 to max 6144Wh and 8192Wh.

With 16 outlets, AC200MAX can run multiple devices simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

To recharge, the AC200MAX is capable of accepting up to 900W solar input and 500WAC input at the same time, and it’s fully charged in 2-2.5 hours.

Battery boosters for power freedom

If you have one or more power stations from BLUETTI and want to beef up your system, these two battery boosters will give your system a lift.

With safe and durable LFP cells as the core, the B230 and B300 hold 2048Wh and 3072Wh power storage, respectively, and retain 80% of their capacity after 3,500 life cycles.

They can also charge devices directly as they feature three outputs: a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car output, and a USB-A port.

The B230 is on sale for $1,299, down from $1,399.

The B300 is on sale for $1,899, down from $2,199.

The B230 is compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240.

The B300 is compatible with AC200, AC200P, AC300, AC200MAX, EB150, EB240, and EP500Pro.

One example of a great combo sale deal is the AC200MAX+B230, which can be had for $2,999, down from $3,298.

BLUETTI solar panels

BLUETTI’s solar panels are made from monocrystalline cells that provide up to 23.4% efficiency. Surfaced with ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box, they are designed to withstand scratches, and they’re water repellent. The fold-and-go design makes them easy to store or transport.

PV350 is the latest innovation, boasting a 350W solar output. Those who want to go solar can consider the following combos: B230+PV350/PV200 B300+PV350/PV200. BLUETTI is currently knocking $199 to $399 off for these new bundles. Get yours now starting from $1,699.

A DC Charging Enhancer (D050S) will be included for free to enable additional charging methods and increase the PV input rate.

Check out some of most popular combos featuring monster discounts:

Models MSRP Halloween sale price You save AC200MAX+B300 $4,098 $3,699 $399 AC300+B300+3*PV200 $5,196 $4,796 $400 AC300+B300+3*PV350 $6,246 $5,846 $400 EP500Pro+PV350*3 $7,649 $6,999 $650

